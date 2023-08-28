2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is the Most Powerful Cayenne Ever

For 2024, Porsche introduced a raft of updates to the Cayenne, and when the automaker redesigns or significantly refreshes a model, the vehicle debuts with a slimmed-down trim lineup. Luckily, Porsche buyers looking for something more exciting than the S don't have to wait long. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid trim, available in both Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe body styles, will be available in the second quarter of next year.

Just like last year's Cayenne, this new Turbo E-Hybrid (there's no "S" this time around) is the most powerful model in the lineup, with a total output of 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. This is split between an electric motor producing 174 hp and the stalwart 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which makes 591 horsepower. The total output is a big bump from last year’s model, which produced a combined 670 hp and 663 lb-ft. Porsche says the new Turbo E-Hybrid can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, up to a top speed of 183 mph. With the numbers out of the way, Porsche also says that the hybrid drivetrain has been improved, and electric range is longer, too.