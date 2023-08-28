- Thanks to updates to the V8 and the hybrid system, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is more powerful than ever.
- Output is a claimed 729 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque.
- Pricing is set at $148,550 including destination charges, with deliveries scheduled to being in Q2 2024.
2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Is the Most Powerful Cayenne Ever
The most powerful Cayenne yet is a hybrid
For 2024, Porsche introduced a raft of updates to the Cayenne, and when the automaker redesigns or significantly refreshes a model, the vehicle debuts with a slimmed-down trim lineup. Luckily, Porsche buyers looking for something more exciting than the S don't have to wait long. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid trim, available in both Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe body styles, will be available in the second quarter of next year.
Just like last year's Cayenne, this new Turbo E-Hybrid (there's no "S" this time around) is the most powerful model in the lineup, with a total output of 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. This is split between an electric motor producing 174 hp and the stalwart 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which makes 591 horsepower. The total output is a big bump from last year’s model, which produced a combined 670 hp and 663 lb-ft. Porsche says the new Turbo E-Hybrid can sprint from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, up to a top speed of 183 mph. With the numbers out of the way, Porsche also says that the hybrid drivetrain has been improved, and electric range is longer, too.
The 2024 E-Hybrid has a much larger 25.9-kWh battery (up from 17.9 kWh) mounted under the cargo area. The Cayenne is also equipped with an 11-kW onboard charger for faster juicing times. Porsche says the battery can be powered up in just 2.5 hours at the max rate despite the upgrade in capacity.
The Turbo E-Hybrid also comes standard with an adaptive air suspension, just like last year's model. However, a new two-chamber, two-valve design allows for separate adjustments to both compression and rebound. In short, Porsche says this new system will improve both comfort and performance capabilities. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is standard, and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), in addition to four-wheel steering, can be had as optional extras.
In addition to mechanical upgrades, Porsche differentiates the Turbo E-Hybrid models with cosmetic changes. Whether they select the Cayenne or Cayenne Coupe, buyers will get gloss black and Turbo-specific front fascias with bigger intakes and air blades. The arches and lower rear fascia are body-colored, and new dual-exhaust tailpipes are accompanied by red brake calipers. Inside you'll find aluminum dash and door trim, as well as a headliner made from Race-Tex synthetic suede.
Given their lofty positioning in the Porsche lineup, these models are extremely well-equipped. Standard equipment includes a heated steering wheel, 18-way Sport seats (or, alternatively, 14-way Comfort seats). Buyers also benefit from all of the refreshed ‘24 Cayenne’s updates, which include a new infotainment system, air-conditioned wireless charger and more.
All this isn’t cheap, and Porsche will charge you $148,550, which includes the $1,650 destination charge. Coupe models are slightly pricier, at $153,050 with destination. This is the second of three hybrid models Porsche is set to reveal this year, but, at the time of publishing, we have no information as to when the third will be coming.