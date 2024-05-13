How's it work off-road?

Honestly, it turns the G 63 into a rally-ready tank. OK, maybe I'm a little biased because Mercedes-Benz let me loose on a muddy-as-heck off-road course up in the hills outside of Montpellier, France, but at high speeds sliding through corners, the G 63 is nothing short of a riot.

The AMG Active Ride Control comes with two unique off-road features: Traction Pro and AMG Active Balance Control. The former unlocks seven different levels of traction control intervention, letting the G 63 slip and slide as little or as much as you desire. But the latter is really impressive — it has Low, Mid and High settings that adjust the roll stiffness. In Low, you get more wheel articulation at each corner, which gives you more body roll but a softer ride over harsh surfaces. On the other end, High keeps the body nice and stable, and really makes the G 63 feel crisper during turn-in, but the trade-off is a rougher ride.

Overall, the combination of these technologies means you can more accurately (and comfortably) tackle high-speed off-road courses — like dirt tracks or sand dunes. At the same time, the G 63 has the same off-road hardware that makes every version of the G-wagen a champ, like three locking differentials and a low-range four-wheel-drive system. Of course, you'll want to spec the Offroad Package Pro (we get it, you're a pro) and opt for the G's smaller 20-inch wheels and all-terrain tires if rough roads will frequently be in your future.