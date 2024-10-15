2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1's Top Speed: 233 MPH

The new Chevy Corvette ZR1's top speed is a staggering 233 mph. That's well above the 205 mph we saw while riding shotgun in a prototype earlier this year, and definitely beats the 215 mph estimate General Motors gave when the ZR1 debuted in July. This makes the 2025 ZR1 not only the fastest Corvette in history but also the fastest vehicle General Motors has ever produced.

The 233-mph top speed run was completed by GM president Mark Reuss in Germany. And it wasn't a one-off run either — Chevy says several other engineers drove the ZR1 prototype above 230 mph.

We're hardly surprised by the ZR1's incredible top-end performance, what with this car's mega-powerful engine and airflow-optimized bodywork. The Corvette ZR1 uses a 5.5-liter dual-overhead-cam flat-plane crank V8 with two turbochargers, producing a whopping 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque.