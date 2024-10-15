- Chevrolet confirmed the Corvette ZR1 can hit 233 mph.
2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1's Top Speed: 233 MPH
It's the fastest car General Motors has ever produced
The new Chevy Corvette ZR1's top speed is a staggering 233 mph. That's well above the 205 mph we saw while riding shotgun in a prototype earlier this year, and definitely beats the 215 mph estimate General Motors gave when the ZR1 debuted in July. This makes the 2025 ZR1 not only the fastest Corvette in history but also the fastest vehicle General Motors has ever produced.
The 233-mph top speed run was completed by GM president Mark Reuss in Germany. And it wasn't a one-off run either — Chevy says several other engineers drove the ZR1 prototype above 230 mph.
We're hardly surprised by the ZR1's incredible top-end performance, what with this car's mega-powerful engine and airflow-optimized bodywork. The Corvette ZR1 uses a 5.5-liter dual-overhead-cam flat-plane crank V8 with two turbochargers, producing a whopping 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque.
Where's the 0-60 time?
GM says the Corvette ZR1 will run the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds, but the company still hasn't released a 0-60 mph time. Why? It's anyone's guess. But we think it's because the ZR1 will end up being slower than the electrified Corvette E-Ray, which uses battery assist and all-wheel drive to achieve its 2.5-second 0-60 mph time. Yes, the ZR1 has 1,064 hp, but putting all of that power to the ground through only the rear wheels isn't easy. All-wheel-drive cars — especially those with instant electric torque — are just plain quicker.
The 2025 ZR1 will be built alongside other Corvettes in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Official pricing should be announced closer to the car's on-sale date next year.