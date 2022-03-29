2023 Lotus Eletre First Look: The Lotus SUV Is Finally Here

Lotus is famous for one thing: lightweight sports cars that are excellent to drive. The new 2023 Lotus Eletre, however, isn't that. Some might argue it's the opposite of what the iconic British marque used to stand for, but the days of the Elise, Exige and Evora are gone. Instead, the Eletre is an all-new electric SUV that the company hopes will become a major building block as it works its way toward a fully electric future.

The Eletre (pronounced El-etra) is a fully electric SUV from Lotus, and it will be built on the company's new electric platform that's based on an 800-volt architecture. The Eletre's basic layout isn't too dissimilar from that of other EV crossovers we've seen like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Like those cars, the Eletre uses a "skateboard"-style EV platform in which a 100-kWh battery pack is mounted low and in the floor of the car. Lotus says the maximum driving range of the Eletre is 373 miles on the WLTP cycle, but you can expect that number to fall once the EPA releases its range figure for the Eletre.