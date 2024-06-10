One of the more intriguing rumors concerns recently spotted Maverick prototypes caught running with "AWD" and "Hybrid" badges. The Maverick is currently sold in two powertrain variants — a hybrid four-cylinder paired exclusively with front-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder with all-wheel drive. Expanding the lineup to include a hybrid/AWD powertrain opens the Maverick up to buyers who want a fuel-sipping truck with extra traction. Notably, the only other compact truck on the market, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, doesn't offer a hybrid at all.

Ford will officially unveil the 2025 Maverick — and confirm whether the hybrid/AWD combo is coming — later this year.