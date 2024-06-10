- New spy shots show the refreshed 2025 Ford Maverick.
2025 Ford Maverick: Everything We Know, Including New Spy Shots
The AWD hybrid can't come quickly enough
New spy photos show that big changes are in store for next year's 2025 Ford Maverick. The most obvious way to differentiate the 2025 Maverick from older models is to look at its face, where you'll see that the bar that spanned across the grille to connect the headlights is now gone. The headlights and daytime running lights are restyled and arranged in an L-shaped cluster, replacing the current Maverick's C-shaped light cluster. All three examples pictured here sport new grille designs compared to their 2024 counterparts. The green XL and black Lariat share a hexagon-themed grille, while the red XLT bears a unique chevron pattern.
Bronco fans will note that the beloved Eruption Green paint is now available for the Maverick. The spy images show a humble XL clad in the deep green hue, and we appreciate that you can spec Ford's least expensive vehicle in one of its most eye-catching colors.
One of the more intriguing rumors concerns recently spotted Maverick prototypes caught running with "AWD" and "Hybrid" badges. The Maverick is currently sold in two powertrain variants — a hybrid four-cylinder paired exclusively with front-wheel drive and a turbocharged four-cylinder with all-wheel drive. Expanding the lineup to include a hybrid/AWD powertrain opens the Maverick up to buyers who want a fuel-sipping truck with extra traction. Notably, the only other compact truck on the market, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, doesn't offer a hybrid at all.
Ford will officially unveil the 2025 Maverick — and confirm whether the hybrid/AWD combo is coming — later this year.
We're looking forward to seeing all of the changes in store for the 2025 Ford Maverick, but until then, the rumored hybrid AWD model is the most exciting.