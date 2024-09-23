Skip to main content

2025 Chevy Silverado Gets Light Updates, Some Trims See Small Price Hikes

But, hey, at least three of the trims didn't get pricier

2025 Silverado 1500
  • written by
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • The 2025 Silverado starts at $38,995.
  • Most of the trims get price increases, but they're minor across the board.
  • Value might be this truck's best weapon against competitors.

For 2025, the Chevy Silverado lineup gets minor pricing changes and light changes to standard equipment. Starting with the latter, the Silverado lineup will offer new 20-inch high-gloss black wheels, with the base Work Truck trim with its regular cab now benefiting from cruise control as standard. A trailer brake controller is also standard, albeit on the LT trim and higher. Meanwhile, the Silverado 1500 ZR2 has a new sound system and front and rear park assist included. Lastly, the lineup gets two new colors: Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue. Year-over-year pricing increases can be found in the full list below with the price from last year's model right next to it if it's changed.

  • 2025 Silverado Work Truck (WT): $38,995 ($38,795)

  • 2025 Silverado Custom: $45,595 (unchanged)

  • 2025 Silverado Custom Trail Boss: $53,795 (unchanged)

  • 2025 Silverado LT: $50,095 ($49,995)

  • 2025 Silverado LT Trail Boss: $60,795 ($59,995)

  • 2025 Silverado RST: $53,495 ($53,395)

  • 2025 Silverado LTZ: $59,695 ($59,195)

  • 2025 Silverado High Country: $64,695 (unchanged)

  • 2025 Silverado ZR2: $71,995 ($71,895)

See 597 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Author=Chevrolet

As prices on many new cars continue to grow, some of the Silverado's trims remain relatively affordable. It's good to see some of the Silverado's trims have remained the same, and we like that the biggest price hike here is a reasonable $800 (most of the price hikes are just $100). It’s also worth noting how the Silverado’s updated pricing compares trim-for-trim with popular F-150s like the regular cab XLT ($38,960), Tremor ($66,345) and Lariat ($67,390). 

We like the value proposition that the Silverado offers, and a major update in 2022 means it's still got the edge on rivals when it comes to tech. That said, the latest Silverado suffers from a harsh ride competitors don’t have, its interior lacks the fit and finish of the Ram 1500, and its ZR2 trim isn't quite as capable off-road as the Raptor. But if you want to save some coin and don't mind a fractionally less well-rounded pickup, the 2025 Silverado is worth a look.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model