2025 Chevy Silverado Gets Light Updates, Some Trims See Small Price Hikes

As prices on many new cars continue to grow, some of the Silverado's trims remain relatively affordable. It's good to see some of the Silverado's trims have remained the same, and we like that the biggest price hike here is a reasonable $800 (most of the price hikes are just $100). It’s also worth noting how the Silverado’s updated pricing compares trim-for-trim with popular F-150s like the regular cab XLT ($38,960), Tremor ($66,345) and Lariat ($67,390).

We like the value proposition that the Silverado offers, and a major update in 2022 means it's still got the edge on rivals when it comes to tech. That said, the latest Silverado suffers from a harsh ride competitors don’t have, its interior lacks the fit and finish of the Ram 1500, and its ZR2 trim isn't quite as capable off-road as the Raptor. But if you want to save some coin and don't mind a fractionally less well-rounded pickup, the 2025 Silverado is worth a look.