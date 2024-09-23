- The 2025 Silverado starts at $38,995.
- Most of the trims get price increases, but they're minor across the board.
- Value might be this truck's best weapon against competitors.
2025 Chevy Silverado Gets Light Updates, Some Trims See Small Price Hikes
But, hey, at least three of the trims didn't get pricier
For 2025, the Chevy Silverado lineup gets minor pricing changes and light changes to standard equipment. Starting with the latter, the Silverado lineup will offer new 20-inch high-gloss black wheels, with the base Work Truck trim with its regular cab now benefiting from cruise control as standard. A trailer brake controller is also standard, albeit on the LT trim and higher. Meanwhile, the Silverado 1500 ZR2 has a new sound system and front and rear park assist included. Lastly, the lineup gets two new colors: Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue. Year-over-year pricing increases can be found in the full list below with the price from last year's model right next to it if it's changed.
2025 Silverado Work Truck (WT): $38,995 ($38,795)
2025 Silverado Custom: $45,595 (unchanged)
2025 Silverado Custom Trail Boss: $53,795 (unchanged)
2025 Silverado LT: $50,095 ($49,995)
2025 Silverado LT Trail Boss: $60,795 ($59,995)
2025 Silverado RST: $53,495 ($53,395)
2025 Silverado LTZ: $59,695 ($59,195)
2025 Silverado High Country: $64,695 (unchanged)
2025 Silverado ZR2: $71,995 ($71,895)
As prices on many new cars continue to grow, some of the Silverado's trims remain relatively affordable. It's good to see some of the Silverado's trims have remained the same, and we like that the biggest price hike here is a reasonable $800 (most of the price hikes are just $100). It’s also worth noting how the Silverado’s updated pricing compares trim-for-trim with popular F-150s like the regular cab XLT ($38,960), Tremor ($66,345) and Lariat ($67,390).
We like the value proposition that the Silverado offers, and a major update in 2022 means it's still got the edge on rivals when it comes to tech. That said, the latest Silverado suffers from a harsh ride competitors don’t have, its interior lacks the fit and finish of the Ram 1500, and its ZR2 trim isn't quite as capable off-road as the Raptor. But if you want to save some coin and don't mind a fractionally less well-rounded pickup, the 2025 Silverado is worth a look.