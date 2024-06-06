2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1: Everything You Need to Know

Obvious (and massive) aero upgrades

The Corvette Z06 is already a wailing good supercar, but the ZR1 is going to take that formula to the next level. The most obvious visual change is the ZR1's massive rear wing and, thanks to our spy photographers, we've actually seen two types. The first is a lot like the one found on the Corvette Z06 with its Z07 high-performance package. The mounting points are closer to the center of the wing and it makes a sort of "W" shape as it moves toward the wing tips.

The second wing is the one we're more interested in, mainly because it looks like it's been ripped straight from the Pratt & Miller C8 Corvette GT3 race car. It looks manually adjustable at the joints where the support beams meet the main plain, and it is truly gigantic. The ZR1s of the past have been offered with a ZTK high-performance track pack, and we're expecting something similar on the new car.

There are also far more inlets at the rear of the ZR1. The Corvette Stingray, E-Ray and Z06 make do with massive side intakes to feed their respective V8s, but the ZR1 will have a bit more going on under its hood. We'll come to that in a moment. For now, focus on the extra ducting at the front of the car — there's a huge S-duct (à la the Ferrari 488 Pista) where the frunk would normally go and there are massive canards at either side of the front bumper.