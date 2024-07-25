- The new Chevy Corvette ZR1 is a track weapon with over 1,000 horsepower.
- I got to experience the insanity during a ride-along at the General Motors proving grounds in Milford, Michigan.
- We hit 205 mph, nearly reaching the ZR1's projected top speed of 215 mph.
I Went 205 MPH in the New Chevy Corvette ZR1
1,064 horsepower makes for a missile on a straightaway
The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is a mind-blowing exercise in numbers, with 1,064 horsepower and a claimed 215-mph top speed. A few weeks ago, Chevy decided to show me in real life what that means on the road, as I got to ride shotgun in a prototype ZR1 as it surpassed 200 mph at the GM proving grounds outside of Detroit.
This was (1) one of the coolest things I have ever done and (2) not-so-subtle proof that the new ZR1 exists somewhere between supercar and hypercar territory. This isn’t just the new ultimate Corvette; this is a new threshold for domestic high performance.
Run around the proving grounds
The GM Milford Proving Grounds is the automaker's high-security playground. With off-road trails, high-speed banking and over 150 miles of two-lane highway, the facility can mimic just about any real-world scenario. I was escorted through the property toward the back where a few ZR1s wrapped in camouflage next to a massive straightaway.
The lovely folks in the Chevy PR department were suspiciously quiet on details. “Oh, it’s just a quick ride-along experience — a few minutes and then we’ll have you back on your way to the airport.” After signing several waivers, I noticed full racing suits, HANS devices and helmets lined up to my side. Everything felt awfully serious for a nonchalant stroll around the block.
I climbed over the prototype's roll cage and strapped into the five-point harness. My test driver was the lead development engineer for the Corvette ZR1, Chris Barber. As he fired up the ZR1 and revved it a few times, I was surprised at just how much noise was coming from the V8 sitting behind me — even through the insulation of my helmet. My chauffeur looked over at me and said, “OK, just a quick pull from second gear and let’s see how we do.”
Three. Two. One. Go.
The ZR1 surged off the line with truly ballistic pace. Between the symphony of noises and the g-forces throwing my head back, it was all a little overwhelming at first. Once I settled in, the experience shifted from alarming to exhilarating. My goodness did this thing come alive when the boost kicked in.
North of 150 mph, I began to check the speedometer every few seconds. At 180 mph the speeds were still climbing but at a more digestible rate. When 190 mph came you can actually hear me in the audio yell “Go! Go! Go!” as I knew that a ticket to the 200 club was practically in my hand.
Just a few seconds later, we crossed the threshold, with the ZR1 clipping 205 mph before the driver backed out and started slowing the car back down to reality. After a brief scream and a little celebration with my hands, I began to realize just how casual the run was for the car. It never felt sketchy, never unruly — just solid and stable, rocking down the tarmac. Heck, we even had the air conditioning on full blast from start to finish.
Maybe the only thing I could hold against the ZR1 is that the driver preferred to start the car in second gear because, by Barber's own admission, “It can get a little hairy hard-launching in first.”
A world of possibilities
And that’s pretty much where we’re at with the ZR1 at the moment. We don’t know its claimed 0-to-60-mph time, exact top speed, or how it fast it can go around many of the world's famous tracks. It's likely that Chevy will fill in these unknowns closer to the car’s on-sale date next year.
For now, it’s probably fair to assume that four-digit power and rear-wheel drive can do sensational things when the ZR1 is already on the move, but from a dead stop it’s too much. But if you want to fault this car for not being a launch control hero, then you’re missing the rest of the story.
Edmunds says
The ZR1's story is just beginning. We'll learn more about its performance figures and pricing closer to its on-sale date next year. I can't wait to see what the ZR1 is like from behind the wheel — but even a trip in the passenger's seat was enough to sell me.