I Went 205 MPH in the New Chevy Corvette ZR1

I climbed over the prototype's roll cage and strapped into the five-point harness. My test driver was the lead development engineer for the Corvette ZR1, Chris Barber. As he fired up the ZR1 and revved it a few times, I was surprised at just how much noise was coming from the V8 sitting behind me — even through the insulation of my helmet. My chauffeur looked over at me and said, “OK, just a quick pull from second gear and let’s see how we do.”

Three. Two. One. Go.

The ZR1 surged off the line with truly ballistic pace. Between the symphony of noises and the g-forces throwing my head back, it was all a little overwhelming at first. Once I settled in, the experience shifted from alarming to exhilarating. My goodness did this thing come alive when the boost kicked in.

North of 150 mph, I began to check the speedometer every few seconds. At 180 mph the speeds were still climbing but at a more digestible rate. When 190 mph came you can actually hear me in the audio yell “Go! Go! Go!” as I knew that a ticket to the 200 club was practically in my hand.