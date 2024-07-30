Skip to main content

Cadillac Reveals 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Performance Package

This version of the powerful sport sedan is designed for track enthusiasts.

2025 CT5-V Blackwing - Precision Package(1).jpg
  • Cadillac announces the new Precision package for the 2025 CT5-V Blackwing.
  • The performance package includes chassis upgrades for enhanced track driving and comfort on-road.
  • Production of the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Precision package will begin in 2025.

Powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing pumps out 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque with magnificent, sonorous energy. And happily, the GM brand gifts its great American muscle sedan with a meaner look for the newest model year, featuring more aggressive rocker panel extensions, bumpers and spoilers. And soon, track enthusiasts may opt for the Precision package to put a little extra zing on their CT5-V Blackwing.

Cadillac calls it “the ultimate road and track focused chassis package,” touting a recalibrated electronic limited-slip differential, dampers and steering chassis controls. New front steering knuckles and suspension advancements encourage a more track-focused wheel setup, and increased spring rates improve the CT5-V Blackwing’s comfort and performance. A larger front stabilizer bar keeps body roll to a minimum, especially while cornering.

The chassis upgrades will contribute to improved steering precision into the corner apex, Cadillac says, which increases stability in turns. Cadillac’s executive chief engineer, Brandon Vivian, expressed excitement about the package release, intimating the brand’s vision for the newest model. “We built this vehicle to set records on some of toughest tracks around the world and reward the most discerning driving enthusiast,” he said in a release.

Sounds like a good opportunity to use the optional in-vehicle performance data recorder and performance app to see exactly how fast your laps really are. Check out the performance enhancements on a track, please — not on a city street.

Built at GM’s Grand River Assembly facility in Lansing, Michigan, production for the CT5-V Blackwing Precision package will begin in early 2025.

Edmunds says

Where's the nearest track? Let's go; this sounds like a cry for a solid closed-course speed session.

