Estimated values
2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,762
|$13,409
|$14,581
|Clean
|$10,841
|$12,361
|$13,436
|Average
|$9,000
|$10,265
|$11,145
|Rough
|$7,159
|$8,169
|$8,855
Estimated values
2011 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,314
|$13,352
|$14,099
|Clean
|$11,350
|$12,308
|$12,991
|Average
|$9,423
|$10,221
|$10,776
|Rough
|$7,495
|$8,134
|$8,562