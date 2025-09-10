Tested: All the 2025 Ford Expedition Does Is Win

The bodywork, interior design and tech have all been thoroughly overhauled for the Expedition's 2025 makeover. The only thing this SUV shares with its predecessor is the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine. For 2025, it comes in two power outputs; the one we tested was the punchier version with 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque that comes with the addition of the Stealth Performance Pack. Power is sent to all four wheels (in all but the base model, where 4WD is optional) through a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

This linebacker can dance

Those power figures are identical to the Timberline I drove back in 2022, and wouldn't you know it, the new Expedition logged the exact same 5.5-second 0-60 mph time as the old car. While it's not an improvement, it's still surprisingly quick for something that weighs 5,840 pounds. Its meaty roar under hard acceleration might not be quite as tuneful as a big V8, but it's around 2 seconds quicker than any eight-cylinder Chevy Tahoe.

The 2025 Expedition hauled its considerable mass down to a dead stop in 129 feet, right on par with other SUVs in the class like the Toyota Sequoia and the Tahoe. More impressively, the Expedition outbraked a Volvo XC90 we tested on the same day despite weighing 730 pounds more. Our test team's notes also include compliments for a strong brake pedal that gives confidence and little in the way of nosedive as you're coming to a heavy stop.

Around our skidpad, the Expedition and its all-season tires pulled 0.79 g. To put that into context, a Tahoe RST managed just 0.7 g — and remember, the RST pack supposedly adds "performance" to the Tahoe's repertoire. Simply put, the new Expedition doesn't stop, go, or handle like any typical body-on-frame SUV. In truth, it feels like something much, much smaller, but it isn't flawless.