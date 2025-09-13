Cadillac Escalade IQ Cargo Test: How Big Are the Frunk and Cargo Area?

First, though, does it even matter if you can fit enough luggage for seven people if three of those passengers can't actually get into the vehicle?

The Executive Second Row's seats are powered forward using a little button located low on the side pillar. Once you find that button, you must then wait an interminably long time for the seat to snail its way forward. The resulting opening is a comically small sliver made worse by the seat belt that gets in the way. My tiny wife's entry and exit was the opposite of graceful. (As an aside, the seats' rear LATCH anchors are also so impossibly low that they're the first seats I've ever tested in four years that couldn't connect to my Britax Boulevard car seat.)

Needless to say, I think this option is a huge waste of money if you actually want to use the third row of this three-row vehicle. It gets worse, though, in a way that pertains to cargo capacity. The 60/40-split third row is power-operated using buttons in the cargo area. They quickly fold forward but will almost certainly not go down because they'll smack into the second row. You will then need to walk around the car and either use that hard-to-find button to slooooooowly slide and quasi-fold the second row or climb into the car and tap-tap-tap your way through touchscreen menus to slide the seat forward without also folding the backrest forward. Note, however, the touchscreen only works if the car is on ... and the car automatically shuts itself off when the driver leaves the vehicle. Frustrating!

So yeah, best to leave the third row up then. And if you do, how much can fit back there?