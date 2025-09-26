Tested: 2025 Audi RS 3 Is Like a Reverse Mullet

Every now and then, you'll encounter a car you truly want to love but simply can't. That was the 2022 Audi RS 3 when I drove it a few years ago. A little pocket rocket with tons of power, an interesting engine, and what should've been the perfect recipe for tackling a twisty mountain road. Unfortunately, the sum of its parts was greater than the whole. Its steering was devoid of feedback, its engine sounded completely muffled, and it lacked the precision you'd expect from a car wearing an RS badge.

Thankfully, it seems Audi agrees, so when it came time to refresh the RS 3 for the 2025 model year, it implemented changes to improve these areas rather than going the predictable route of giving it more power and calling it a day. As such, the RS 3 gets a tweaked rear differential, revised suspension calibration, and a new Bridgestone Potenza Sport tire, promising sharper handling. Do they deliver?