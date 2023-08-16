Could a Baby Land Rover Defender Come to the United States?

A report by AutoCar indicates that a new, much smaller version of the Land Rover Defender is in the works. A smaller version of the Defender has been rumored for years, but there has not been any indication it was in the pipeline until now. Even though Land Rover products are typically known for being capable off-road, the Discovery line isn't as rugged as its Defender sibling, and a smaller Defender would appeal to those who want something that looks the part.

The smaller Defender, which the report notes could be called the Defender Sport, will ride on Jaguar Land Rover’s new EMA electric vehicle platform and be positioned under the brand’s Evoque, Discovery Sport and Velar. AutoCar reports that CEO Adrian Mardell all but confirmed it, saying the “Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands will come off that platform.”