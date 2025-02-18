Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo Test: How Much Fits Behind the Third Row?

If you enjoy strangers craning their heads as you pass by while giving a thumbs-up and just generally looking happy, I highly recommend the Volkswagen ID Buzz. Especially one painted like a creamsicle. I don't recall another car that got this much positive attention. At the same time, this attention-getter is extremely practical, even if its official cargo volume number would indicate the exact opposite. The specs say the ID Buzz has 18.6 cubic feet behind its third row, a figure barely better than a Hyundai Palisade. The only minivan I've ever cargo tested, the Honda Odyssey, has 32.8 cubes.

Let's just cut to the chase: Ignore the Buzz's official figure; it's irrelevant. As you're about to see, the ID Buzz has such a collossal amount of passenger space that its two rear rows can be slid forward to expand the cargo area while maintaining passenger space and comfort. The sliding third row is of particular note because it's so rare. The results are truly impressive, both from a cargo and passenger perspective.