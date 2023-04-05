Skip to main content
Off-Road-Inspired Peak Edition Joins 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Lineup

Off-road looks but not necessarily the hardware

  • New Peak Edition joins the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas lineup.
  • Features include dark 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires and unique paint schemes.
  • There aren't any real off-road upgrades, however.

One of the more unexpected results of the pandemic was a renewed desire to seek adventures in the great outdoors. That spurred a demand for off-road-capable vehicles that continues with the introduction of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. It follows in the footsteps of the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Line and X-Pro models and the Honda Passport TrailSport.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition front

The Peak Edition trim starts with unique 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Those chunkier tires alone should greatly improve the Atlas' decidedly light off-road capabilities. You also get some exterior styling upgrades such as some tough-looking side sills, minor changes to the front and rear fascia, and two new paint choices: Avocado Green and Pure Grey.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition dashboard

At least for now, it doesn’t seem as though the Peak Edition will further benefit from underbody skid plates or a suspension tuned for all-terrain adventures that the Pilot and Telluride get. If that proves to be the case, we would also suggest VW add some prominent recovery hooks in case those aesthetic enhancements get you stuck. Hopefully we’ll have more information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition profile

Edmunds says

The new Peak Edition of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas may not have the off-road hardware to complement the rugged looks, but it's all the same in a Costco parking lot, right?

