One of the more unexpected results of the pandemic was a renewed desire to seek adventures in the great outdoors. That spurred a demand for off-road-capable vehicles that continues with the introduction of the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. It follows in the footsteps of the 2023 Kia Telluride X-Line and X-Pro models and the Honda Passport TrailSport.

The Peak Edition trim starts with unique 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires. Those chunkier tires alone should greatly improve the Atlas' decidedly light off-road capabilities. You also get some exterior styling upgrades such as some tough-looking side sills, minor changes to the front and rear fascia, and two new paint choices: Avocado Green and Pure Grey.

At least for now, it doesn’t seem as though the Peak Edition will further benefit from underbody skid plates or a suspension tuned for all-terrain adventures that the Pilot and Telluride get. If that proves to be the case, we would also suggest VW add some prominent recovery hooks in case those aesthetic enhancements get you stuck. Hopefully we’ll have more information as we get closer to the on-sale date this summer.