How's the Tacoma's tech?

Even though Toyota is leaning into the pickup's off-road performance with this generation, the reality is that this truck has to remain usable day to day. And that means the new Tacoma is loaded with plenty of tech and safety features. The aforementioned touchscreen is loaded with the same user interface that debuted on the Tundra, which we think is far more intuitive than the current Tacoma's system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, with a wireless Qi charging pad available on upper trims. Also on the options list are ventilated seats, a head-up display and a 10-speaker JBL audio system (with a removable and portable center speaker).

All Tacomas will come with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of advanced driving aids. That means everything from the base SR up will have adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with emergency automatic braking, road sign recognition, lane departure alert and lane centering assistance. New to TSS is Proactive Driving Assist, which lowers the adaptive cruise control speed to slow for upcoming curves. Enhancements to TSS include motorcyclist detection for the forward collision system and a steering assist system when lane departure warning detects you drifting into another lane or off the road.

How's the Tacoma's towing and hauling?

The 2024 Tacoma's maximum towing capacity is 6,500 pounds — marginally less than the current Tacoma's 6,800-pound limit — based on the SR5 and TRD PreRunner trims with the two-seat configuration. The hybrid is rated to tow up to 6,000 pounds.

But as Toyota taketh, it also giveth. The 2024 Tacoma's max payload increases from 1,685 pounds to a current maximum of 1,709 pounds. That might not seem like much on paper, but the former figure is based on the current four-cylinder extended cab, while the latter is based on the new hybrid powertrain (the only payload figure that Toyota has disclosed so far). Put another way, the old Tacoma's best payload figure is based on the most utilitarian configuration possible, while the new Tacoma's higher figure is based on a heavier and more loaded configuration. We expect that more attainable versions of the new Tacoma could have even higher payload ratings.

The 2024 Tacoma is available in the following configurations: single cab/6-foot bed, crew cab/5-foot bed and crew cab/6-foot bed. The automaker claims a 7% increase in bed volume due to taller bed sides. One neat feature worth noting is the aluminum tailgate's power open and close function. You can even trigger the tailgate closing by gently lifting it an inch or so; the power portion brings it up the rest of the way.