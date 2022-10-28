In the case of our Model Y, Tesla's fully electric crossover SUV, we bought it back in 2020 and we liked it enough to keep it for two years instead of the typical one. We opted for the dual-motor Performance model and tacked on the so-called Full Self-Driving Capability. We also added the lowered suspension, red paint, and Tesla's optional Induction wheels to boost curb appeal. All in, the Model Y cost us $68,700, a bargain compared to what a similar model would cost you in 2022, as prices have risen to over $85,000. Yikes.

As with any car we welcome into our long-term fleet, there's good, there's bad, and there's been a lot of lessons learned. In our 25,000-mile sum-up video we go over everything we've experienced with the Model Y in our two laps around the sun with it. There's plenty to like, including its generous cargo capacity, enjoyable driving dynamics, and of course its straight-line acceleration. There's also plenty we don't like, namely the stiff ride, not-quite-right build quality, and the difficulties we've encountered when trying to service the Model Y.