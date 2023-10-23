Skip to main content
  Video: The 2024 Ford Mustang Isn't As Configurable As You Thought

2024 Ford Mustang
  Nick Yekikian
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a genuine improvement in almost every way compared to the car it replaces. In addition to being better to drive and more powerful there are a ton of new tech features on board that make the whole experience either too digitial or more complete depending on your preferences. Part of that new tech is a My Mustang page which allows you to configure your own personal mode, but it's not as adjustable as we first imagined. Check out the video below to find out how.

Edmunds says

While the configurability is nice, the way Ford locks you out of certain modes and settings makes us wonder why it went through all that trouble just to limit your potential number of configurations.

