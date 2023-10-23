Video: The 2024 Ford Mustang Isn't As Configurable As You Thought

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a genuine improvement in almost every way compared to the car it replaces. In addition to being better to drive and more powerful there are a ton of new tech features on board that make the whole experience either too digitial or more complete depending on your preferences. Part of that new tech is a My Mustang page which allows you to configure your own personal mode, but it's not as adjustable as we first imagined. Check out the video below to find out how.