The 2024 Ford Mustang GT is a genuine improvement in almost every way compared to the car it replaces. In addition to being better to drive and more powerful there are a ton of new tech features on board that make the whole experience either too digitial or more complete depending on your preferences. Part of that new tech is a My Mustang page which allows you to configure your own personal mode, but it's not as adjustable as we first imagined. Check out the video below to find out how.
Video: The 2024 Ford Mustang Isn't As Configurable As You Thought
Edmunds says
While the configurability is nice, the way Ford locks you out of certain modes and settings makes us wonder why it went through all that trouble just to limit your potential number of configurations.