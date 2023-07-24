2024 Subaru BRZ tS Ups the BRZ's Performance Without Adding Power

A while back, Toyota revealed a new Performance package for the GR86. Basically, it honed the 86 ever so slightly in all the right ways. Given that car's twinned status with the Subaru BRZ, it seemed inevitable that something similar would appear on the Subaru. Not surprisingly, Subaru has just released the new-for-2024 BRZ tS.

Subaru acknowledges the tS isn’t a full-bore STI model. Instead, tS stands for “Tuned by STI." The name will sound familiar to BRZ fans, as the tS name was used for a limited run of 500 BRZs back in 2018. There are no production limits this time, though, and Subaru is treating the tS as a full-on trim level that comes with everything the BRZ Limited offers with a sprinkling of performance upgrades. Our long-term Subaru BRZ was already loved for the way it drives by our staffers, but extra performance isn't something we'd say no to.