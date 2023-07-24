- The Subaru BRZ tS adds performance to the brand's smallest sports car.
- But it does that without fussing with the engine bay.
- New brakes, new dampers and small cosmetic additions make up the bulk of the changes.
2024 Subaru BRZ tS Ups the BRZ's Performance Without Adding Power
There are also a few other upgrades across the BRZ range
A while back, Toyota revealed a new Performance package for the GR86. Basically, it honed the 86 ever so slightly in all the right ways. Given that car's twinned status with the Subaru BRZ, it seemed inevitable that something similar would appear on the Subaru. Not surprisingly, Subaru has just released the new-for-2024 BRZ tS.
Subaru acknowledges the tS isn’t a full-bore STI model. Instead, tS stands for “Tuned by STI." The name will sound familiar to BRZ fans, as the tS name was used for a limited run of 500 BRZs back in 2018. There are no production limits this time, though, and Subaru is treating the tS as a full-on trim level that comes with everything the BRZ Limited offers with a sprinkling of performance upgrades. Our long-term Subaru BRZ was already loved for the way it drives by our staffers, but extra performance isn't something we'd say no to.
The upgrades aren't to the engine bay as so many fans have pleaded for over the years. Instead they consist of a new set of dampers by Hitachi, upgraded Brembo brakes that feature larger pads and rotors, 18-inch wheels (which, despite being the same as what's found on the Limited trim, are now gloss black instead of gray) and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Those Brembos are also sprayed in an eye-catching gold finish.
There are, of course, aesthetic changes as well. BRZ tS badging is present front and rear, and a new red BRZ logo is present in the headlights. The mirror caps and radio antenna are now finished in gloss black paint. Inside the BRZ tS is a mix of blue accents, suede and leather trim, and contrasting blue stitching. Subaru has also added the STI logo to the starter button, and the center gauge cluster now gets a tS logo on startup.
Critically, Subaru has made a change that’s essential for daily drivability — EyeSight. The brand’s active safety suite is now standard on all BRZs from 2024 (it was previously only available on BRZs with automatic transmissions, but for 2024 manually shifted cars get the safety system too). EyeSight adds adaptive cruise control, pre-collision braking, lane departure and sway warnings, and lead vehicle start alert (which alerts you when your vehicle is at a stop that the car ahead has started to move).
It isn’t clear yet if, like Toyota, Subaru will allow owners to fit the tS’ upgrades to their older BRZ models. The tS will reportedly be hitting dealerships in early 2024, and pricing has not yet been announced. We can infer from the model structure that the tS trim will land a few thousand dollars north of the Limited trim’s $32,115 MSRP starting point.
Edmunds says
The BRZ is already a pretty sweet little car to drive, but the chance to wring even more performance out of it is plenty appealing to us.