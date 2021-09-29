Rolls-Royce Just Teased Its First EV, the 2024 Spectre

Rolls-Royce is finally building an electric vehicle, and it's saying the move to batteries and electric motors is "a prophecy fulfilled." While government mandates and the relentless pursuit of cleaner, more efficient motoring don't exactly constitute a prophecy, there can be no debate that the 2024 Spectre is a step in the right direction for the classic British marque.

The company's first teaser of its first EV dropped today, and it looks like the Spectre will be a coupe version of the Ghost and it will likely serve as the Wraith's replacement when it finally enters production. The key difference, of course, is that the classic 6.6-liter V12 that's been under the hood of countless Rollers won't be there. In its place will be batteries and electric motors.

Despite the camouflage and the ghastly name, the car you see here is very much the real deal. Rolls-Royce plans on putting the Spectre through about 1.6 million miles of testing, what it claims is the equivalent to 400 years of use. Luckily, the Spectre should be here much sooner than that, and Rolls is targeting the end of 2023 as the date for the Spectre's market launch.