Those power numbers are hardly remarkable in today's era of thousand-plus-horsepower wonder cars. But the specs don't tell the whole story. The Boxster's excellence isn't measured in its 0-to-60-mph time, which can be as low as 4.5 seconds if you spec the Style Edition with Porsche's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and Sport Chrono package. Instead, it's the way this thing absolutely hugs a winding road on a warm spring day.

The chassis isn't so stiff that the Boxster is a chore to drive on crappy stretches of road — something I can absolutely affirm, having tested this car on the ever-broken freeways of Detroit. That's even true with the Style Edition's 20-inch wheels, which ... look, I really want to say these look good, but I can't. White wheels are absolutely stupid and will be covered in schmutz and brake dust in a matter of hours, meaning you'll constantly be struggling to keep them clean. I get that they match the white decals on the Style Edition, but please, folks, don't do this to yourself.

In typical Porsche fashion, the Boxster's steering is just right — light and crisp, but with excellent feedback and immediate response. The turbo engine is a delight, too, with a ton of midrange power meaning you don't have to constantly downshift to eke the most out of this little flat-four. Oh, and for all you naysayers, shut up about the way this engine sounds. It's fine. It's just different.