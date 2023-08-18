2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Adds Practicality but Keeps Its Stunning Design

It's hard to think of a car with more distinctive styling than the old Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe. Part comic book hero, part German Dodge Viper, the GT Coupe and its Roadster sibling, were famous for their obscenely long hoods, short rear decks and wide, menacing stance. Introduced in 2015, the AMG GT quickly became a modern classic thanks to its wild styling but also because of the thunderous, intoxicating roar emitted by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. Quite a few versions were produced, including some real nut jobs like the GT R and the GT Black Series, that were more or less track cars with a license plate. To top it all off, the AMG GT Coupe remains an active and decorated race winner, having collected trophies at the Nürburgring, Daytona, Sebring and Spa-Francorchamps.

So it was with some disbelief, and a twinge of sadness, when rumors began spreading that the next-generation AMG GT Coupe would feature a back seat and a larger trunk in the interest of making it more practical. Had we been in charge at Mercedes-AMG, many of our editors would have quickly gestured these potential buyers toward the AMG GT sedan, or any number of the company's ridiculously fast vehicles, and dismissed any attempts to corrupt the pure and perfectly ridiculous GT Coupe.

But we are not in charge (sigh) so we sat by, powerless to do anything but await the fate of one of our favorite road-going machines of the past decade. What you see in these photos is indeed the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. And, yes, it has back seats. And, yes, it has a cargo area with an extra cubic foot of storage space. And, yes, it looks amazing.

Did they ruin it?

From the outside, you might not even notice that the GT Coupe is now a 2+2. Granted, the redesign has cut some of the length off the nose of the GT, but its proportions are largely the same, and we think it still looks really cool. It's only once you open the door that you notice a pair of buckets in the back. But with a tight rear compartment (the rear seats are akin to what you'd find in a Porsche 911), it's no wonder why the profile hasn't changed too much.