- New GranCabrio is a soft-top version of the GranTurismo coupe.
- For now, it's exclusively powered by a 542-hp V6.
- Less potent and electric versions could come in the future.
2024 Maserati GranCabrio First Look: From Grand Tourer to High-Performance Drop-Top
The sun shines on this GranTurismo-derived convertible
2020 was a cruel year for automotive enthusiasts. Of course, there was the COVID-19 pandemic. But this was also the year that Alfa Romeo discontinued the 4C. Not only would we have to stay inside alone, but in the rare moments that we allowed ourselves fun, we couldn't even get behind the wheel of a hardcore mid-engine Italian sports car that cost less than $200,000. Thankfully, the launch of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo solved the second problem (and to close the circle, vaccines took care of the first issue). And now, you can even take in the sun with up to three friends, thanks to the 2024 Maserati GranCabrio drop-top.
A glorious V6, now in surround sound
The GranCabrio is the convertible version of the GranTurismo, so it's no surprise that the GC is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 "Nettuno" engine. Launching in the range-topping Trofeo trim level, the GranCabrio's motor churns out an impressive 542 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Maserati says that despite being more than 200 pounds heavier than the coupe, the GranCabrio is only marginally slower; the 0-62 mph sprint is accomplished in 3.6 seconds, just 0.1 second slower than the GranTurismo Trofeo.
The GranCabrio will only be available in Trofeo form to start, but we imagine that at least one of the other trim levels — the 483-hp Modena and the 750-hp all-electric Folgore — will be available in subsequent model years.
An interior worthy of the price tag
The GranCabrio's cabin is a spitting image of the GranTurismo's, and that's fine by us. Passengers are surrounded by sumptuous leather and lightweight carbon fiber as far as the eye can see. That is, of course, until you focus on the dashboard, which is dominated by two central touchscreens. The lower 8.8-inch screen controls seat, climate and lighting functions. One of its virtual buttons will raise and lower the canvas soft-top at speeds up to 31 mph, and another activates the standard front-seat neck warmers. The upper 12.3-inch touchscreen is loaded with the Android-based Maserati Intelligent Assistant operating system, which features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other infotainment options. Two Sonus Faber audio systems are available: a standard 13-speaker, 815-watt option and a 16-speaker, 1,060-watt upgrade.
Brains and brawn
While sports cars aren't usually at the forefront of driver assistance technology, the GranCabrio is surprisingly replete with advanced safety systems. The drop-top offers a 360-degree top-down camera, lane keeping assistance, rear emergency braking, a head-up display and Maserati's Dynamic Road View tech, which provides a dynamic 3D image of surrounding vehicles in the digital instrument cluster.
Edmunds says
Given how much we've enjoyed the Maserati GranTurismo coupe, we have high expectations for this drop-top.