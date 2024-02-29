A glorious V6, now in surround sound

The GranCabrio is the convertible version of the GranTurismo, so it's no surprise that the GC is powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 "Nettuno" engine. Launching in the range-topping Trofeo trim level, the GranCabrio's motor churns out an impressive 542 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Maserati says that despite being more than 200 pounds heavier than the coupe, the GranCabrio is only marginally slower; the 0-62 mph sprint is accomplished in 3.6 seconds, just 0.1 second slower than the GranTurismo Trofeo.

The GranCabrio will only be available in Trofeo form to start, but we imagine that at least one of the other trim levels — the 483-hp Modena and the 750-hp all-electric Folgore — will be available in subsequent model years.