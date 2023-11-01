Lexus RX 450h+ First Drive: Not Enough or Just Right?

Plus, with EV demand waning slightly and automakers abandoning internal-combustion engine development, a PHEV serves as a neat halfway point between the past and the future. The 450h+'s powertrain starts with a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. It's paired up with three electric motors and a 18.1-kWh battery pack. The result is a total of 366 peak horsepower and, in Lexus' estimation, up to 35 miles of electric-only range. If you're inching your way toward an EV but aren't totally sure if it's right for you, think of the 450h+ as a bridge between the right now and the "eventually."

In normal operation, the 450h+ feels a lot like any other RX (save for the harder-riding, more responsive F-Sport badged models). It rides neatly over every surface and the cabin is a hushed place to be. Steering effort is light and linear. The whole thing screams "easy mode" for SUV buyers. And though it's always been the safe choice, this new RX is better than ever before.

However, on its face, there are seemingly few gains to be made in the switch from the hybrid RX 350h to the plug-in hybrid 450h+. Their combined mpg ratings are both around 35 miles to the gallon and they feel largely similar when it comes to acceleration. The one major difference between the two is, of course, the option of electric-only operation. That 35-mile EV-only range on a single charge is a significant amount for a PHEV in this segment. Even for Americans who live in a large urban area, that range figure should be sufficient to satiate most of their daily commute.