Since 2018, the Range Rover Velar has been the stylish but practical choice in Land Rover's lineup. It slots between the compact but pretty dismal Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport — which is a midsize SUV like the Velar, but with a boxier, more utilitarian design.

The Velar is getting on in its years, but LR isn't letting its fashion-forward crossover wither on the vine. In fact, the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is refreshed with a restyled grille and bumpers, redesigned headlights, and new seats and upholstery. It's also the first vehicle in Land Rover's lineup with the next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system. Here's a full list of updates.

What's under the Range Rover Velar's hood?

The Velar's powertrain lineup is slimmed down this year, but that's not necessarily a bad thing if you wanted the more potent six-cylinder. But we get ahead of ourselves.

Standard on the Velar P250 S and P250 Dynamic SE is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 247 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque. Last year's midlevel engine upgrade is gone, meaning that buyers who want a bit more power get the full 395 hp and 405 lb-ft offered by the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with mild hybrid assist. That powertrain comes on the P400 Dynamic SE and P400 Dynamic HSE models and reduces the Velar's estimated 0-60 mph time from 7.1 seconds with the four-cylinder to 5.2 seconds with the inline-six.

How's the Range Rover Velar's interior?

The Velar might not offer the cavernous interior of other midsize SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE or BMW X5, but it's still roomy for four adults. We also find the ride to be quite plush, and we like the high-quality materials and the comfort and support provided by the pre-refresh seats.

Why do we make the distinction about the seats? The 2024 Range Rover Velar will have new seat designs, along with new leather options, if you're so inclined. You can still opt for a wool-blend textile upholstery — an intriguing option for an animal-free interior since many competitors go the synthetic leather route.

How's the Range Rover Velar's tech?

Perhaps taking inspiration from the EV trend toward minimalism, the refreshed Velar's interior is less fussy than it used to be. The lower touchscreen that governed climate controls is gone, as is the wide but narrow upper screen. A new tablet-style 11.4-inch touchscreen replaces both, and its placement off the dash moves it a little closer to the driver. The newest version of Land Rover's Pivi Pro infotainment system debuts on the refreshed Velar and the automaker promises it's easier to use. The automaker says that 80% of tasks can be performed with one to two taps of the screen.