2024 Kia EV9: Everything We Know About Kia's Big Electric SUV

- Kia is finishing up testing on the EV9.
- Its biggest electric car is expected to break cover sometime next year.
- For now, the company has released some camouflaged photos of the new EV.
Kia has been on a roll for a while now, and it doesn't look like it plans on stopping anytime soon. The South Korean automaker just released "spy shots" of the EV9, its new fully electric SUV, nearing the end of its development testing. We already know the EV is due to start production in the middle of next year, but now we have our first good look at what that production version might look like. When we say spy shots, what we really mean is the company's PR arm released some photos of the EV9 done up in camouflage, but that doesn't mean we can't glean anything from their carefully crafted message. This is everything we know about the 2024 Kia EV9.
Images of camoed-up prototypes usually don't tell us much, but the EV9 is a different story. One look at the shots of the upcoming production version reveals obvious similarities to the EV9 concept that first broke cover at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021. Funky concept-only elements like the "squircle" steering wheel, super futuristic-looking seats, and cameras for sideview mirrors likely won't make their way into the production version, but the exterior is a near match. Its boxy looks, slab-sided profile and headlight clusters closely mimic the concept, and that's no bad thing.
The EV9 is set to be the first full-size electric SUV on the market from a mainstream automaker. The BMW iX, Mercedes EQS SUV and Tesla Model X were all here first, but there's little doubt the Kia's price tag will well undercut the MSRPs we've seen from luxury automakers. But will it be able to match the impressive range numbers we've seen from the likes of the iX and Model X? An educated guess says yes.
Kia specifically noted that it wants the EV9 to set "new standards in range," and we think that means big numbers are coming. The Kia EV6 currently has a maximum range of 310 miles per the EPA, but we've seen as much as 326 miles in our testing. Given the EV9's larger size (granting it room for more batteries), we can expect at least one variant of the eventual production version to eclipse 350 miles of total range. The EV6 currently houses a 77.6-kilowatt-hour battery, but we expect the EV9 to have something closer to 100 kWh underneath its skin.
While pricing always remains a mystery until the automaker officially publishes a number, one look at the EV6 gives us a good idea of what to expect. The EV6 currently maxes out at $57,695 for the fully loaded GT-Line all-wheel-drive model. We think the EV9 will start right around the $55,000 mark, with the most expensive models topping out around the $75,000 range. That sounds like a lot of money, but when you consider the Tesla Model X is $122,440 for something that's a similar size to the EV9, the Kia looks like an absolute steal.
We'll know more for sure as time goes on, but there's little doubt we have high hopes for Kia's newest and biggest electric car.