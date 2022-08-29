2024 Kia EV9: Everything We Know About Kia's Big Electric SUV

Kia has been on a roll for a while now, and it doesn't look like it plans on stopping anytime soon. The South Korean automaker just released "spy shots" of the EV9, its new fully electric SUV, nearing the end of its development testing. We already know the EV is due to start production in the middle of next year, but now we have our first good look at what that production version might look like. When we say spy shots, what we really mean is the company's PR arm released some photos of the EV9 done up in camouflage, but that doesn't mean we can't glean anything from their carefully crafted message. This is everything we know about the 2024 Kia EV9.

2024 Kia EV9: Concept to reality

Images of camoed-up prototypes usually don't tell us much, but the EV9 is a different story. One look at the shots of the upcoming production version reveals obvious similarities to the EV9 concept that first broke cover at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2021. Funky concept-only elements like the "squircle" steering wheel, super futuristic-looking seats, and cameras for sideview mirrors likely won't make their way into the production version, but the exterior is a near match. Its boxy looks, slab-sided profile and headlight clusters closely mimic the concept, and that's no bad thing.