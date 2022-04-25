According to Motor Authority, Kia Chief Operating Officer for America Steven Center said the EV9 will be coming to the U.S. market and will feature 300 miles of range. Center called 300 miles the "sweet spot" but also noted that it was the minimum range for a larger vehicle like the EV9. This leaves the door open for other versions of the EV9 that will feature more range than the base car's 300-ish-mile figure.

Center also noted that the price gap between the Kia Niro and the EV6, which in today's money is about $15,000, would hold for the gap between the Telluride and EV9. Tack the $15,000 number onto the Telluride starting price of $34,385 and the EV9 should start at around $50,000 when it arrives late next year. If that number sounds too good to be true (especially considering the Tesla Model X's starting price of $121,940), consider that the EV9 will share its platform and batteries with both the Ioniq 5 and EV6.