Driven: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Melds Off-Road Radness & Slick New Tech

What's new for the interior and infotainment system?

The Wrangler's interior is almost identical to the one in the previous model, but there are a few notable changes. The first is an addition to safety — first- and second-row side curtain airbags are now standard on every trim except for the base Sport model. Power front seats are now also available on the Wrangler, and Jeep says they've been tested to withstand water fording, so you don't have to worry about them shorting out should your adventures get a little too wet.

The biggest change, however, is to the Wrangler's infotainment. Gone are the old 7.4- and 8-inch head units that used to sit atop the center stack. In their place sits an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display. Clearly Jeep felt the need to up the Wrangler's ante in this area to properly compete with the Bronco.

That new infotainment unit houses the Stellantis group's Uconnect 5 infotainment software. It already in other Jeep products, but the best-selling Jeep can finally benefit from its slicker interface and better graphics. The system itself uses Google's Android operating system and can be updated over the air to add more features and fix bugs. The Wrangler also offers up to seven USB-A and USB-C ports in total. The new screen comes on every single Wrangler trim as standard kit and comes with wireless connectivity Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to boot.

Uconnect 5 unlocks a slew of new features too. Trails Offroad is a new feature that essentially serves as a spotter for major trails you might find yourself on in a Wrangler. The feature gives trails a difficulty rating, a route description, and waypoints for turns, obstacles or general points of interest. There's also a new 4G wireless hotspot, the ability to pair two phones via Bluetooth at once, and the capacity for five user profiles (including a valet mode) that track music preferences, a driver's seat position, their preferred mirror angles and climate control settings.