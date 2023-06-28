- 2024 Wrangler gets updated styling, new tech and new features.
- Max towing capacity is now 5,000 pounds.
- For better and for worse, it still drives like a Wrangler.
Driven: 2024 Jeep Wrangler Melds Off-Road Radness & Slick New Tech
It's a bit quieter, too
With its classic proportions, rugged off-road ability and relatively affordable price, the Jeep Wrangler is the quintessential model that most people think of when someone says the word "Jeep." But with Ford's muscling in on some business with its recently introduced Bronco, Jeep must have figured it's time for an update. Enter the revamped 2024 Wrangler.
You can read our previous in-depth Wrangler news article to learn more about the model's updated styling, revised model lineup and new infotainment system. Now we've driven it and have a better idea about how much these changes have improved the Wrangler's desirability.
Yep, it still drives like a Wrangler
If you’re expecting any massive change in driving characteristics of most Wrangler trims, you’ll be sorely disappointed. With the same powertrains and off-road hardware, the Jeep is still as capable as it’s always been when the going gets rough.
However, the Willys model gets a bit more prowess with the addition of 33-inch tires and a standard locking rear differential. Also standard are steel rock rails, so drivers can confidently slide over rocks without fear of damage to the Jeep’s body.
The Off-Road+ button now graces the dashboard of the gas-powered Willys and Willys 4xe and Rubicon 4xe models, not just the gas-powered Rubicon. Push it and the transmission, traction control and throttle are optimized for high-speed sand dune driving or low-speed technical maneuvers.
For 2024, you may also have the confidence to push your Wrangler Rubicon a bit further thanks to the added assurance of an available 8,000-pound Warn winch. Featuring 90 feet of synthetic line, the winch can be operated from behind the driver’s seat if necessary. Wranglers equipped with the optional winch get slightly different front springs to accommodate the extra weight.
It is a bit quieter, however
Jeep has improved the interior insulation for 2024 and says it helps reduce noise by up to 5 decibels. The company also says the Bluetooth system is much quieter for folks on the other end of the line.
Speaking of quiet, our favorite powertrain is the plug-in hybrid 4xe. Not only will you get 21 miles of all-electric range, you also get 470 lb-ft of torque. That matches the output of the stonking V8, but does so much more efficiently. It accelerates well on the highway and that high torque output makes it easy to drive in the dirt and rocks.
How comfortable is the 2024 Wrangler?
On pavement, the Wrangler still leaves something to be desired. Because of its solid front axle, it will never be as smooth-riding as the Bronco, which has an independent front suspension. Vague steering and a propensity to wander on the highway further make it a suboptimal choice for daily driving. Of course, none of this really stops people from buying Wranglers.
The Wrangler is built for rugged adventures, not necessarily supreme comfort. You won’t find any fancy-pants massage or ventilation functions but you can get heated front seats. One new addition is the option for 12-way power-adjustable front seats.
If making a frosty beverage or powering your portable refrigerator on the go are your ideas of comfort, the 4xe now comes with a 30-amp Power Box that runs off the 17.3-kWh battery pack. Sure, it’s just an inverter, taking the DC power of the battery and changing it to AC power, but it's still cool to be able to use the four 120-volt plugs to power electronics and some tools and small appliances while outdoors.
What's new for the interior and infotainment system?
The Wrangler's interior is almost identical to the one in the previous model, but there are a few notable changes. The first is an addition to safety — first- and second-row side curtain airbags are now standard on every trim except for the base Sport model. Power front seats are now also available on the Wrangler, and Jeep says they've been tested to withstand water fording, so you don't have to worry about them shorting out should your adventures get a little too wet.
The biggest change, however, is to the Wrangler's infotainment. Gone are the old 7.4- and 8-inch head units that used to sit atop the center stack. In their place sits an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display. Clearly Jeep felt the need to up the Wrangler's ante in this area to properly compete with the Bronco.
That new infotainment unit houses the Stellantis group's Uconnect 5 infotainment software. It already in other Jeep products, but the best-selling Jeep can finally benefit from its slicker interface and better graphics. The system itself uses Google's Android operating system and can be updated over the air to add more features and fix bugs. The Wrangler also offers up to seven USB-A and USB-C ports in total. The new screen comes on every single Wrangler trim as standard kit and comes with wireless connectivity Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to boot.
Uconnect 5 unlocks a slew of new features too. Trails Offroad is a new feature that essentially serves as a spotter for major trails you might find yourself on in a Wrangler. The feature gives trails a difficulty rating, a route description, and waypoints for turns, obstacles or general points of interest. There's also a new 4G wireless hotspot, the ability to pair two phones via Bluetooth at once, and the capacity for five user profiles (including a valet mode) that track music preferences, a driver's seat position, their preferred mirror angles and climate control settings.
How much can the 2024 Wrangler tow?
The Wrangler can now tow up to 5,000 pounds, besting its chief rival the Ford Bronco. The upgraded rating comes thanks to a full-float solid rear axle that shifts weight from the axle shaft to the axle tube. The Jeep’s previous maximum towing capacity was a mere 3,500 pounds and adding more capability means drivers can now tow an open trailer with two lightweight side-by-sides.
However, you must buy a 2.0-liter or 3.6-liter four-door Rubicon on 33-inch tires with the automatic transmission to get that higher tow rating. Other models can only tow 3,500 pounds.
Edmunds says
All in all, the 2024 Wrangler is a worthy upgrade to the famed nameplate, though we’d like to get it on our home turf and explore the upgraded towing capabilities. The 2024 Wrangler is available at dealerships now.