The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe's redesign is easily its most dramatic ever, ushering in a level of style previously unseen in this vehicle — and, frankly, in this segment. There’s serious road presence here, further enhanced by the Earthy Brass Matte paint on the top-of-the-line Calligraphy model I'll be driving first. Hyundai also implemented an H design motif throughout the Santa Fe, meaning there are about a million H shapes integrated throughout the interior and exterior (OK, there are actually 43 — I counted). And the Santa Fe’s boxy new shape does more than just look distinctive; it also contributes to an 18-cubic-foot increase in passenger space despite being less than 2 inches longer than the outgoing model. This thing is downright cavernous.

But the Santa Fe’s interior revamp goes much further than simply adding space — this is a really nice place to rack up miles. Upon sitting down in the Calligraphy's Nappa leather driver’s seat, I’m instantly relaxed. The seat itself is super comfortable, and the overall design of the cabin further puts me at ease. This car’s off-white and dark green color scheme contributes to a light and airy feeling inside, as does the width-emphasized dash design. Materials are great, too; almost all of the plastic is soft-touch, the faux suede headliner looks and feels great, and the unique color combo makes everything seem even more premium. Plus, the dual 12.3-inch displays are high-res and quick to respond — and they finally have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There’s even power-operated second-row captain’s chairs.