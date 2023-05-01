2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD AT4X First Look: GMC's Power Wagon Rival

The GMC Sierra 2500HD is, as the name implies, the heavy-duty version of the GMC Sierra 1500. GMC's offerings in the truck segment present as more luxurious alternatives to their Chevrolet Silverado cousins, though there's generally less variety in the GMC lineup compared to the Chevy equivalents. But GMC's own Denali sub-brand is proof enough that buyers are willing to spend big bucks on big trucks, and it's in the automaker's best interest to capitalize as much as possible.

To that end, GMC is launching a new model for the 2024 Sierra HD. It's called the AT4X, and it's aimed squarely at customers who want to do anything and go anywhere without sacrificing comfort. It doesn't look all too different from the standard 2500 models, but it has a (very) slightly different front fascia and AT4X badging to help it stand out.