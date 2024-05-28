Announced at the end of February of this year, Ford EVs can now charge at one of the over 15,000 Supercharger stations throughout the country. Enrollment in the BlueOval Charge Network is required but current customers and future ones, if they join before June 30, 2024, will receive a free Supercharger adapter. After that date, the adapter will cost around $230 and would be a genuinely useful purchase if you plan on doing a lot of long-distance driving in your Mach-E.

Planning for long-distance drives is about to get even easier as Ford said that EV routing functionality, already available with Apple Maps for CarPlay users, will soon be available through Google Maps for Android Auto users. It allows for real-time range adjustments and route planning, which is a boon when you're driving in an unfamiliar area and don't like doing charging math on the go.

File this under, "You couldn't pay us enough"

Donna Dickson, chief engineer of the Mach-E, says that her team takes customer suggestions to heart and was quick to point out a few improvements, such as the streamlining of certain menus on the touchscreen and newly standard equipment born from customer feedback. But one feature added to the Mach-E to improve feedback is one we think will be short-lived. There is now a feature that lets you record a voice memo and upload it directly to Ford.

Ideally, Ford would get nearly real-time user feedback and ideas for improvement that could be incorporated into over-the-air updates or more physical upgrades. However, we foresee a barrage of angry ranting and rambling stream-of-conscious voicemails that are sure to drive the poor listeners and transcribers of these missives to drink. But hey, we'll try to look on the bright side — maybe Ford will get a few genuinely useful ideas out of it.