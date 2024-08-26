Real off-road chops

Ford added Sasquatch-specific wheels with 29-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, a lift that brings ground clearance to 8.7 inches and position-sensitive rear dampers by Bilstein. Maximum approach, breakover and departure angles get a bump from the standard car and measure 31.2 degrees, 27.1 degrees, and 27.9 degrees, respectively. There are also two more recovery points and a steel rear bumper cover at the back. Bronco Sport Sasquatch models also get a locking rear differential and pre-wired auxiliary switches for lights or other accessories you might add. Check out our first drive of a prototype to see how the Bronco Sport Sasquatch fares.

Turbocharged engine options

The base Big Bend and midgrade Outer Banks models get a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that makes 180 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The top-spec Badlands Bronco Sport still uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but horsepower has gone down slightly from 250 hp to 238 hp, thanks to emissions regulations. At least torque output stays the same, at a robust 277 lb-ft. Towing also gets a bump from 2,000 pounds to 2,200 pounds in the 1.5-liter cars and from 2,200 pounds to 2,700 pounds in the 2.0-liter models, a significant jump.