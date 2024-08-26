- The Bronco Sport gets a refresh for 2025.
- There's new tech, very mildly refreshed looks and a new Sasquatch off-road package.
- Sasquatch add-ons include new wheels, tires, suspension changes and other off-road goodies.
2025 Ford Bronco Sport: We Have Another Sasquatch
There's a bunch of new cabin tech and more standard safety features, too
The Ford Bronco Sport might have the unenviable task of living in the big Bronco's shadow, but that doesn't mean it can't carve out a niche in its own right. For 2025, it's doing just that: The Bronco Sport adds an off-road-ready Sasquatch package, a suite of new standard safety features, and a lot more tech inside its cabin.
Sasquatch style
The Sport's Sasquatch up-do isn't quite as robust as the one found on the big Bronco, but there are a number of goodies off-roaders will want. The most obvious is the steel front bash plate that extends under the engine bay and the standard triangle-shaped brush guard. The brush guard mounts to the Bronco Sport's two forward recovery points, but since they're accessory-ready, you can throw on a light bar, a winch or whatever else suits your off-roading needs. Another neat little tidbit exclusive to the Sasquatch are tie-down points integrated into the front fenders. They have a 150-pound weight limit, look like little pig ears, and they pop up when you need to secure something on the car's roof, but fall back and hide away in the fender when you don't.
Real off-road chops
Ford added Sasquatch-specific wheels with 29-inch Goodyear all-terrain tires, a lift that brings ground clearance to 8.7 inches and position-sensitive rear dampers by Bilstein. Maximum approach, breakover and departure angles get a bump from the standard car and measure 31.2 degrees, 27.1 degrees, and 27.9 degrees, respectively. There are also two more recovery points and a steel rear bumper cover at the back. Bronco Sport Sasquatch models also get a locking rear differential and pre-wired auxiliary switches for lights or other accessories you might add. Check out our first drive of a prototype to see how the Bronco Sport Sasquatch fares.
Turbocharged engine options
The base Big Bend and midgrade Outer Banks models get a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that makes 180 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The top-spec Badlands Bronco Sport still uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, but horsepower has gone down slightly from 250 hp to 238 hp, thanks to emissions regulations. At least torque output stays the same, at a robust 277 lb-ft. Towing also gets a bump from 2,000 pounds to 2,200 pounds in the 1.5-liter cars and from 2,200 pounds to 2,700 pounds in the 2.0-liter models, a significant jump.
More improvements inside
The instrument cluster has been changed from a mix of dials and screens to a standard 12.3-inch fully digital display that changes its vibe based on the selected drive mode. It can also show an array of pages, including your pitch and roll angles while off-roading. The infotainment display has grown to 13.2 inches and it runs the latest version of Ford's Sync 4 software. You'll of course have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard kit, too.
All of the climate controls have been moved from the physical dials and buttons at the bottom of the center stack to the infotainment screen, a move that aligns the Bronco Sport with much of the rest of the Ford lineup. That means there's now just a row of shortcut buttons where the climate controls used to be, and you no longer get the little parcel shelf that once sat beneath the infotainment display. While some won't mind this change, we very frequently prefer having physical controls to manipulate so we don't need to take our eyes off the road while driving — but that's small potatoes.
Another big addition for 2025 is that Ford's Co-Pilot 360 Assist+ package is now standard across the range. That means, in addition to forward-collision warning, full-speed adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and lane keeping assistance, you also get blind-spot warning as standard — something that's typically reserved for more expensive option packages. There are some more safety goodies you can spec as optional extras, like a 360-degree camera system.
Ford hasn't released pricing or fuel economy numbers for the 2025 Bronco Sport just yet, but we're sure we'll get those closer to the car's launch in a few months. Stay tuned.