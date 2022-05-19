- More power, less weight than the M4 Competition
- Track-ready two-seater features carbon-fiber roof, hood and trunk
- Limited edition of 1,000 worldwide
In case you didn't know, the added "M" in BMW M stands for "Motorsport." And when BMW wants to boost the performance prowess of a particular model to the next level, the Motorsport division gets the call. To commemorate Motorsport's impending 50th birthday, BMW M introduces the hardcore limited-edition 2023 M4 CSL. Production begins this July at the Dingolfing plant in Germany and is limited to 1,000 vehicles.
The M4 CSL is about performance, and extreme modifications have been made to this vehicle to benefit speed and handling. BMW claims that there has never been a production model closer to its related M race car than the M4 CSL. With extensive carbon-fiber bodywork, bold racetrack-inspired design, and removal of the rear seats, it's easy to forget this car starts as a 4 Series. All of these performance mods will cost you, though, as the M4 CSL starts at $140,895.
Do not mistake the CSL for the M4 Competition model. The all-new M4 CSL is a leaner, meaner, souped-up race car version that's track-ready but street-legal.
The CSL's many enhancements start underhood. Like the M4 and M4 Competition, the M4 CSL is driven by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. It produces 543 horsepower — an increase of 40 hp compared to the Competition — though torque remains the same at 479 lb-ft. That power is routed through the rear wheels via an M-tuned eight-speed automatic transmission. BMW quotes the M4 CSL's 0-60 mph time at 3.6 seconds, and top speed is electronically limited to 191 mph.
Taking a faster lap around Nürburgring's legendary Nordschleife than any other production BMW, the 2023 M4 CSL rightfully earns its place above all the other M siblings in the lineup.
BMW says the M4 CSL weighs 240 pounds less than the M4 Competition. This extreme weight loss results from various chassis alterations, light alloy wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, special M Carbon bucket seats, and removing the rear seats entirely. A carbon-fiber roof panel, hood and interior trim also play a large role in the vehicle's lightness. The CSL's carbon-fiber trunklid shaves 15 pounds off the total weight alone, and even the kidney grille has been simplified for weight reduction.
The 2023 BMW M4 CSL is not a car for the masses. Car shoppers should know that despite its BMW badge, this model is not a luxury commuter. Visit our 2022 BMW M4 page to learn more about the different M4 models and which one could be right for you.