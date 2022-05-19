In case you didn't know, the added "M" in BMW M stands for "Motorsport." And when BMW wants to boost the performance prowess of a particular model to the next level, the Motorsport division gets the call. To commemorate Motorsport's impending 50th birthday, BMW M introduces the hardcore limited-edition 2023 M4 CSL. Production begins this July at the Dingolfing plant in Germany and is limited to 1,000 vehicles.

The M4 CSL is about performance, and extreme modifications have been made to this vehicle to benefit speed and handling. BMW claims that there has never been a production model closer to its related M race car than the M4 CSL. With extensive carbon-fiber bodywork, bold racetrack-inspired design, and removal of the rear seats, it's easy to forget this car starts as a 4 Series. All of these performance mods will cost you, though, as the M4 CSL starts at $140,895.