Porsche's Tinkering With the Taycan Yields More Range

- New Taycan models get up to 14% more range per the EPA.
- Real-world range is likely higher.
- Software updates will eventually roll out for 2020-2022 models.
Earlier this year, Porsche announced software updates that aimed to improve the range of the 2023 Porsche Taycan. Now the automaker has shared its results. Nearly every Taycan variant gets a bump in range, ranging from a 3.5% increase in the Taycan 4S to a 14% jump in the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo.
Most Taycan variants extend their range between 7 and 29 miles. Only the GTS models (both the sedan and the Sport Turismo) see no change when it comes to their 2023 range estimates, yet the GTS still leads all Taycan models with 246 miles of range. The base Taycan with the upgraded battery option nets the second most range at 242 miles, and the Taycan Turbo takes home the bronze with 238 miles. All Taycan trims now cover at least 200 miles, with the Taycan 4S rated the lowest at 206 miles.
In our testing, we've found that the EPA rates the Taycan conservatively. A 2020 Taycan 4S, for example, is rated at 203 miles of range. However, in Edmunds' testing, it covered a whopping 323 miles, more than a Tesla Model S Performance or Rivian R1T. A 2022 base Taycan with 20-inch wheels covered 286 miles, significantly surpassing its EPA estimate of 225 miles.
Smaller changes also help the 2023 Taycan with its increased performance, including improved battery and charging efficiency and regenerative braking that remains engaged after switching driving modes. In all-wheel-drive models, the front engine can "sleep" while driving in Normal or Range modes, which essentially disconnect the motor from the wheels, reducing power consumption. All of these new tricks will be available on older Taycan models, too, and Porsche says these software updates will become available for 2020, 2021 and 2022 models at a later date.
Other minor upgrades for the 2023 Taycan include new 19-inch wheels and a panoramic sunroof with selectable degrees of transparency. Inside, a revised touchscreen interface, integrated Spotify app (which allows you to play Spotify without a smartphone) and wireless Android Auto smartphone connectivity round out the infotainment refinements. The new, more intuitive touchscreen should help address the needlessly complicated menu-diving we experienced in our last Taycan test car. The navigation system can also filter nearby charging stations according to power output.
We've found the Taycan's real-world range far exceeds its EPA estimates. The 2023 Taycan will hopefully continue that trend and rival competitors like the Tesla Model S Plaid and the Mercedes-Benz EQS.