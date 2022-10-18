Porsche's Tinkering With the Taycan Yields More Range

Most Taycan variants extend their range between 7 and 29 miles. Only the GTS models (both the sedan and the Sport Turismo) see no change when it comes to their 2023 range estimates, yet the GTS still leads all Taycan models with 246 miles of range. The base Taycan with the upgraded battery option nets the second most range at 242 miles, and the Taycan Turbo takes home the bronze with 238 miles. All Taycan trims now cover at least 200 miles, with the Taycan 4S rated the lowest at 206 miles.

Taycan typically tops EPA figures

In our testing, we've found that the EPA rates the Taycan conservatively. A 2020 Taycan 4S, for example, is rated at 203 miles of range. However, in Edmunds' testing, it covered a whopping 323 miles, more than a Tesla Model S Performance or Rivian R1T. A 2022 base Taycan with 20-inch wheels covered 286 miles, significantly surpassing its EPA estimate of 225 miles.