2023 Polestar 2 Adds More Range and Power

The Polestar 2 is the first mainstream vehicle from Volvo's electric off-shoot, and it has seen some significant changes since its 2021 debut. That first year, the Polestar 2 EV was only available in the fully loaded dual-motor Launch Edition, with a more affordable single-motor version introduced last year. The 2023 Polestar 2 has even more tricks up its sleeve, including more range for the dual-motor configuration, a heat pump that kicks on at lower temperatures, new features, and a performance upgrade that boosts output by 68 horsepower.

What's new for 2023?

Before we get into the really juicy additions, let's start with the practical stuff. Polestar says that tinkering with the 2023 vehicle's software increases the dual-motor Polestar 2's range by 11 miles. That should give the electric hatch an EPA-estimated 260 miles of range. The heat pump included in the Plus Pack now operates over a wider range of temperatures — between 20 and 77 degrees — which helps negate the driving range losses observed in cooler climates. Polestar says the heat pump changes will also be applied via over-the-air (or OTA) update to customer vehicles already equipped with the heat pump. Finally, the Plus Pack now includes a more advanced air filter for keeping unwanted particles out of the cabin.

The 2023 Polestar 2 will also see a number of new features added to the options list, starting with genuine leather upholstery from famed supplier Bridge of Weir. Available as part of the Plus package, the leather upholstery replaces the textile and imitation leather on lower trims and also adds front seat ventilation — a first for the Polestar 2.

In our eyes, the most exciting news comes in the form of a power bump available as a software upgrade to all dual-motor Polestar 2 models. The upgrade adds 68 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque to the Polestar 2's output for a total of 476 hp and 502 lb-ft. Polestar hasn't yet quoted acceleration times with the software upgrade, but a roughly 15% power increase will likely drop the current model's observed 4.3-second 0-60 mph time by a few ticks. The upgrade comes standard on 2023 Polestar 2 variants with the Performance Pack, and it will be available via OTA update to any existing or future dual-motor models for an additional fee.

Speaking of fees, the 2023 Polestar's MSRP jumps this year, from a starting price of $47,200 to $49,800 for the single-motor version. The price of the dual-motor Polestar 2 also rises, from $51,200 last year to $53,300 for the 2023 model.