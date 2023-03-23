Polestar has announced a new performance-focused special edition of the Polestar 2. It's called the BST edition 230, and like the (very) similar BST edition 270, it is a hard-edged electric sport sedan sold in limited numbers. While pricing hasn't been announced just yet, we think it's safe to assume it will cost roughly the same as the BST edition 270, which carried an MSRP of $76,900 (including destination charges).

This time around, Polestar has chosen to focus on what it calls "performance design details." CEO Thomas Ingenlath says, "Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colors, graphics, and materials in faster and more creative ways."

Changes include all the mechanical enhancements enjoyed by the OG BST, plus green Nebula paint, suede upholstery, a recycled Nubuck leather wheel, and an optional full-length body stripe. That stripe was also available on the BST edition 270, where it cost an extra $1,000; the stripe, in both applications, comes with the large "2" etched in the middle. If customers aren't fans of the green (and they should be), black is also available, even with the stripe optioned. All told, the new BST edition 230 produces the same 476 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque as the BST edition 270 and more typical dual-motor models equipped with the Performance Pack.

You'd be correct in thinking this is essentially a rerun in a killer new color. Both BST models have identical mechanical upgrades, including Öhlins dampers, springs that are set 20% stiffer than normal, a new front strut bar, 21-inch wheels, and Pirelli P Zero tires for some extra traction. The Swedes also lower the ride height by nearly an inch for better body control.

Clearly, Polestar tapped into something the people liked and wants to capitalize without commodifying these limited-production models. That said, we'd love if the new Nebula green was added to the standard Polestar 2 lineup.