Without a more comprehensive set of specs, we don't know what sort of range or performance the Equinox EV is targeting. With the Equinox, Chevrolet is jumping into the hottest EV segment, with competitors including the Nissan Ariya, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and of course, the brand's own Bolt EUV and upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV. As a result, Chevy is going to have to deliver competitive range numbers and charging times. At this price point, we surmise that entry-level models will deliver around 250 miles of range, with a larger pack likely for top-spec cars.

With the electric future pretty much already here, it's good to see Chevy charging ahead into the white-hot electric SUV segment. But whether the automaker will deliver something that can rise to the top of this EV class is yet to be seen.

Edmunds says

Chevrolet's answer to the Mustang Mach-E was bound to happen eventually. We'll just have to wait a couple years before these electron-swilling SUVs go head to head.