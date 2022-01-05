- The Chevrolet Equinox EV is coming, but it’s a long way off
- The Mach-E fighter will arrive in late 2023 with a starting price of around $30,000
- Details are still thin, but this portends a sea change for Chevy’s electric efforts
The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a well-regarded electric crossover, but its small size and average acceleration is no match for the spacious, performance-focused Ford Mustang Mach-E. This gap in the bowtie's EV lineup will be filled next year with the introduction of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, first previewed during the week of the 2022 CES.
Details on the eventual Equinox EV are pretty spartan, but General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the electric crossover utility vehicle will be available on dealer lots starting in the fall 2023. The crossover will ride on GM's Ultium Platform and arrive with a starting price of around $30,000. Based on interior photos, the Equinox EV won't stray far from the formula that makes its gas-burning counterpart so popular. That means a traditional five-passenger SUV with a cabin design that shares more than a few cues with the upcoming Silverado EV pickup. The Equinox EV's steering wheel also packs the telltale green LED light bar that signifies General Motors' advanced Super Cruise hands-off driving technology.
2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV
Without a more comprehensive set of specs, we don't know what sort of range or performance the Equinox EV is targeting. With the Equinox, Chevrolet is jumping into the hottest EV segment, with competitors including the Nissan Ariya, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and of course, the brand's own Bolt EUV and upcoming Chevrolet Blazer EV. As a result, Chevy is going to have to deliver competitive range numbers and charging times. At this price point, we surmise that entry-level models will deliver around 250 miles of range, with a larger pack likely for top-spec cars.
With the electric future pretty much already here, it's good to see Chevy charging ahead into the white-hot electric SUV segment. But whether the automaker will deliver something that can rise to the top of this EV class is yet to be seen.
Chevrolet's answer to the Mustang Mach-E was bound to happen eventually. We'll just have to wait a couple years before these electron-swilling SUVs go head to head.