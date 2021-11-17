2022 Nissan Rogue Packs More Powerful Engine, Better MPG

The variable compression tech was first introduced in the 2019 QX50, and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder has proved disappointing because of the CVT's inconsistent responses. Acceleration is nothing to write home about, and fuel economy got only an incremental bump. But when the tech arrived via an upgraded engine for the 2019 Altima, the motor offered more low-end torque and the CVT proved well tuned.

How does the 2022 Rogue drive?

Overall we were impressed by the updates for the 2021 and deemed the Rogue one of the best small SUVs around. Still, the powertrain kept us wanting. We knocked it for feeling lazy in everyday driving and making drivers plan for highway passes. In our short time behind the wheel of the 2022 Rogue, we felt confident in its power. It won't exactly feel quick when accelerating from a stop, but you're able to get it moving with some authority. You'll still hear the CVT automatic, but it doesn't have that surging drone associated with some of its kind, and it shouldn't be too noticeable especially at speed. And when you're already up to speed, the new powertrain definitely imparts some confidence in passing and accelerating when you want to, taking you from 40 mph to a quick 60 mph on a suburban artery or from 50 to 70 mph as you jump on an on-ramp. You'll easily catch up with the crowd on the highway and find your way into traffic.