The Genesis GV70 came storming out of the starting blocks when it first went on sale for the 2022 model year. It offers excellent value, a well-built cabin and a strong V6 engine option, and it's fun to drive. It easily toppled the BMW X3 and previous-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC to be our top-rated small luxury SUV. But now Mercedes is back for 2023 with a fully redesigned GLC. It's got slick new sheetmetal, more advanced tech features and driver aids, and excellent build quality that is typical of Mercedes (which is even more German than normal Germans when it comes to doing things properly).

So, what better way to decide which is best than to put these two luxury SUVs together in a battle for outright supremacy? We dig into our test numbers, compare them on size, and judge them on value to pick a winner. Check out the video below to see who claims victory in this faceoff.