2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Keeps It Simple, Stylish

- All-new midsize electric SUV
- Direct competitor to BMW iX and Tesla Model Y
- Spacious interior and lots of tech
- 2023 is the first year for the EQE SUV
The EQE SUV is a fully electric midsize crossover, and likely to be the best-selling Mercedes EV on the market. That's because the EQE SUV checks all the major boxes for consumer demand in the U.S.: enough space for families, plenty of range, and a more affordable price than its bigger brother, the EQS SUV. It's also because Mercedes has canceled plans to bring the compact EQC SUV to the U.S. market, leaving the EQE SUV to scoop up crossover buyers.
With two rows of seats for up to five passengers, and a luxurious interior to match its futuristic battery-powered drivetrain, the EQE SUV is a prime competitor to the Audi e-tron, BMW iX and Tesla Model Y. We caught a behind-the-scenes look at this new Mercedes to see how it shapes up against those established EVs.
Every EQE SUV draws power from a 90.6-kWh battery pack lying underneath the floor. In the base EQE 350+ model, it sends power to a single electric motor on the rear axle, making 288 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Move up to the EQE 350 4Matic and the same battery is connected to two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear, for 288 hp and 564 lb-ft and all-wheel drive. For more power, there's the dual-motor EQE 500 4Matic and its 536 hp and 633 lb-ft.
We don't yet know how much range the EQE SUV will offer. But our experiences with Mercedes EVs thus far have been positive. Both the EQS 450+ sedan and the EQS 580 sedan overperformed relative to their EPA estimates in our Edmunds EV range test, and they currently rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in total real-world range out of all electric vehicles we've evaluated. That indicates Mercedes customers can expect solid returns from their cars. But the same can be said for BMW — its iX is our No. 4-ranked electric vehicle and also handily overperformed its EPA rating. The EQE SUV has big shoes to fill.
Inside the EQE SUV is a 400-volt electric architecture. This is standard for modern electric vehicles, though some — like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Porsche Taycan — use a higher-capacity 800-volt system that can handle faster DC fast-charging speeds. Mercedes representatives say the 400-volt design allows for consistent linear charging, rather than higher maximum rates that spike and fall depending on various factors.
We're not sure if there's value in what Mercedes says or if it's simple marketing spin, but in either case, the EQE SUV is capable of charging at a maximum rate of 170 kW and can juice up from 10% to 80% battery life in a respectable 32 minutes on a suitable DC fast-charging station. If you use a standard Level 2 home-charging system, filling from 10% to 100% is estimated at 9.5 hours. Some electric vehicles can charge up more quickly, owing to the EQE SUV's 9.6-kW onboard charging system, which is outpaced by competitors such as the Model Y (11 kW). The Mercedes, though, is within average range for the class.
Curiously, the EQE SUV is some 5.5 inches shorter than the related EQE sedan from nose to tail. Yet that doesn't appear to impact passenger space too dramatically. The EQE SUV provides spacious seating in both the front and rear rows, and this is perhaps aided by the swooping, dome-like exterior shape that helps create headspace inside. Passengers 6 feet tall or taller will find generous accommodations for the class.
The big impression inside the cabin is its luxurious feel. The soft materials and impressive construction feel no different from standard, gas-powered Mercedes SUVs, and at least a step or two above the experience of sitting inside a Tesla Model Y. The preproduction model we experienced appeared airtight, and the available wood paneling with laser-cut aluminum Mercedes stars gives the impression that the brand knows this is where it can shine against EV rivals. Overall, the EQE SUV mirrors the quality and plushness of other Mercedes EVs, which, in this case, is a very good thing.
It's Hyperscreen season at Mercedes. Like other electric vehicles at the brand, the EQE SUV offers the 56-inch so-called Hyperscreen that encompasses three digital displays in one — a screen for the driver, a central touchscreen, and a touchscreen in front of the front passenger. We've been impressed by the sheer breadth of information available through the screens, which are enclosed within one single piece of glass stretching from one end of the vehicle to the other.
Still, the Hyperscreen can be overwhelming. And besides, the standard touchscreen is no slouch itself. The standard touchscreen is a 12.8-inch unit, and both it and the Hyperscreen are powered by the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX operating system. We rate its high-def graphics and quick response very highly for the class — not to mention the stellar voice controls, which recognize natural language and can be used to control vehicle functions like seat adjustments and climate controls in addition to radio and navigation settings.
Mercedes says the EQE SUV offers 20.5 cubic feet of space in its cargo area behind the rear seats. That's less than all competitors in the class, including the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi e-tron and Tesla Model Y — all of which offer 23 cubic feet or more. Even Mercedes' dimensionally smaller EQB electric SUV has more cargo space. The rear seats fold down to boost storage up to 59 cubic feet, but that's still behind the comparable figures for Tesla and BMW.
There is also a slim space under the cargo floor where the car's charging cord and emergency equipment are kept. You won't find a frunk, though. Like other Mercedes EVs, the EQE SUV houses electrical components under the hood. In fact, it can't be opened at all without a trip to a Mercedes service center — but really, there's no reason to, anyway.
On the upside, Mercedes says the EQE will be capable of towing just shy of 4,000 pounds if need be.
If you'd like an SUV that runs on electricity but you'd love one that runs on adrenaline, the AMG EQE SUV may be for you. This version, made by Mercedes' in-house performance arm, takes the EQE SUV formula and ramps it up significantly. Here are the stats: 617 horsepower as standard; up to 677 hp with the optional AMG Dynamic+ package; 0-60 mph in as little as 3.3 seconds. Rear-wheel steering is standard for sharper corner-carving.
With the AMG EQE SUV you'll also receive sportier exterior styling, distinctive interior styling accents, AMG-specific screen graphics and available front sport seats. An air suspension is standard, and there's a 48-volt onboard system used specifically to power the highly adjustable suspension settings. If you so choose, you can option up to 22-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic performance brakes. Obviously, we can't wait to drive the AMG EQE SUV closer to its availability in summer of 2023.
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV makes all the sense in the world as a mass-market electric crossover for the luxury brand. The onboard tech and passenger space, plus expected driving dynamics, should immediately compete for best in class. However, the lack of cargo room is concerning, and Mercedes will soon see whether its flavor of EV is right for consumer palates.