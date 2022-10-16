2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Keeps It Simple, Stylish

With two rows of seats for up to five passengers, and a luxurious interior to match its futuristic battery-powered drivetrain, the EQE SUV is a prime competitor to the Audi e-tron, BMW iX and Tesla Model Y. We caught a behind-the-scenes look at this new Mercedes to see how it shapes up against those established EVs.

What powers the EQE SUV?

Every EQE SUV draws power from a 90.6-kWh battery pack lying underneath the floor. In the base EQE 350+ model, it sends power to a single electric motor on the rear axle, making 288 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Move up to the EQE 350 4Matic and the same battery is connected to two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear, for 288 hp and 564 lb-ft and all-wheel drive. For more power, there's the dual-motor EQE 500 4Matic and its 536 hp and 633 lb-ft.

We don't yet know how much range the EQE SUV will offer. But our experiences with Mercedes EVs thus far have been positive. Both the EQS 450+ sedan and the EQS 580 sedan overperformed relative to their EPA estimates in our Edmunds EV range test, and they currently rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in total real-world range out of all electric vehicles we've evaluated. That indicates Mercedes customers can expect solid returns from their cars. But the same can be said for BMW — its iX is our No. 4-ranked electric vehicle and also handily overperformed its EPA rating. The EQE SUV has big shoes to fill.

What kind of charging capabilities does the EQE SUV have?

Inside the EQE SUV is a 400-volt electric architecture. This is standard for modern electric vehicles, though some — like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Porsche Taycan — use a higher-capacity 800-volt system that can handle faster DC fast-charging speeds. Mercedes representatives say the 400-volt design allows for consistent linear charging, rather than higher maximum rates that spike and fall depending on various factors.

We're not sure if there's value in what Mercedes says or if it's simple marketing spin, but in either case, the EQE SUV is capable of charging at a maximum rate of 170 kW and can juice up from 10% to 80% battery life in a respectable 32 minutes on a suitable DC fast-charging station. If you use a standard Level 2 home-charging system, filling from 10% to 100% is estimated at 9.5 hours. Some electric vehicles can charge up more quickly, owing to the EQE SUV's 9.6-kW onboard charging system, which is outpaced by competitors such as the Model Y (11 kW). The Mercedes, though, is within average range for the class.