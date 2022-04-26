2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 First Look: Not So Mild Hybrid

The 2022 Mercedes Benz C-Class has barely reached U.S. showrooms, and Mercedes has already added another model to the top of the lineup. Meet the new 2023 AMG C 43, a far more potent version of the baby-Benz that kicks out 402 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque from just four cylinders.

Yes, you read that right. In case you haven't heard, the C-Class will no longer feature an engine with more than four cylinders, and the AMG versions are no exception. Even the upcoming C 63 will be a four-cylinder hybrid, but we don't expect to see that car until much later this year. As for the C 43 that Mercedes just announced, don't let the lost cylinders from the last car's V6 trouble you too much, because this engine makes 17 more ponies than the C 43 it replaces.