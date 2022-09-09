Recent years of the Lexus RX have had three primary attributes to potentially win over midsize-SUV shoppers: distinctive styling, a lower-than-average price tag among its peers, and the perceived reliability of its parent company. But it's also been not all that exciting to drive, and it's let down by a non-touchscreen infotainment system with a frustrating and distracting user interface.

At least, those are the traits exhibited by the prior-generation RX, which dates back to 2016. Lexus is debuting a redesigned RX for 2023, replete with a range of new powertrains and other upgrades. Chief among them is — finally! — the removal of the much-hated touchpad controller.

What's under the RX's hood?

The entry-level RX 350 has long made do with a naturally aspirated V6 engine, but the new model lops off a couple cylinders but adds forced induction to make up for the power deficit. The 2023 RX 350 is driven by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder pumping out 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Compared against the outgoing model, the new RX has 20 fewer horsepower but 50 more lb-ft.

Lexus says the front-wheel-drive RX 350 can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, and opting for all-wheel drive drops the estimated acceleration time to 7.2 seconds. The last front-wheel-drive RX 350 we tested posted a 0-60 time of 7.9 seconds, so the new powertrain — plus weight savings of up to nearly 200 pounds — appears to afford slightly quicker acceleration. We also expect the new four-cylinder to be slightly more fuel-efficient as well. The transmission remains an eight-speed automatic and, once again, both front- and all-wheel-drive powertrains are available.

Lexus has stated that there will be a plug-in hybrid variant of the new RX known as the 450h+. Being a plug-in hybrid means it can drive short distances on all-electric power before switching over to regular hybrid operation with its gasoline engine. At the time of our review's publication, however, Lexus had not provided any information on what kind of plug-in hybrid powertrain the RX 450h+ will have or any other concrete details or specifications.