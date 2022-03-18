The 2023 Acura Integra Has a Problem

There is one glaring issue with 2023 Acura Integra, and it's not the way it looks. In fact, it looks pretty sharp — especially in person. There are plenty of nice retro touches strewn throughout the Integra's well-penned bodywork. It isn't just a modernized version of the original (or the fourth-generation Integra) here to tug at your heart strings. That's good. What's not so good is what's under the hood.

It's the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers the current Honda Civic Si. It makes the exact same amount of power and torque as the Si, too — 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, in case you were wondering. We know the Civic Si is great to drive, but according to our test numbers, the 2022 Si is actually slower than the previous car. The first 2022 Si we tested took 7.7 seconds to reach 60 mph, whereas a 2017 Si sedan needed just 6.8 seconds in our hands to do the same deed.