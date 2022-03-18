The 2023 Acura Integra Has a Problem

- The new Integra is finally here, and the masses still aren't pleased.
- While we think the way it looks is perfectly fine, the engine isn't.
- We know Acura could have done more.
There is one glaring issue with 2023 Acura Integra, and it's not the way it looks. In fact, it looks pretty sharp — especially in person. There are plenty of nice retro touches strewn throughout the Integra's well-penned bodywork. It isn't just a modernized version of the original (or the fourth-generation Integra) here to tug at your heart strings. That's good. What's not so good is what's under the hood.
It's the same 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that powers the current Honda Civic Si. It makes the exact same amount of power and torque as the Si, too — 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque, in case you were wondering. We know the Civic Si is great to drive, but according to our test numbers, the 2022 Si is actually slower than the previous car. The first 2022 Si we tested took 7.7 seconds to reach 60 mph, whereas a 2017 Si sedan needed just 6.8 seconds in our hands to do the same deed.
What makes it worse is that we know Acura could have done better. The Integra, Civic and Honda Accord are all loosely based off of Honda's global compact platform. That means the 2.0-liter turbo-four from the Accord Sport, which makes a far more hearty 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, would likely fit in the Integra's engine bay. Not only that, but the Accord 2.0T was available for years with a manual transmission, so it's not as though enthusiasts would lose out on the option for three pedals.
It's clear Acura is holding the Integra back for an eventual Type S, but there's still no reason to saddle the standard car with a powertrain featured in one of the most popular cars on sale. The Integra, even in base trim, should feel more special than that. A hypothetical Integra that featured the 2.0-liter with the Accord's full 252 horsepower would still leave plenty of daylight between the base car and a Type S model. Remember, the last Civic Type R made 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That's a big jump, even over the Accord Sport 2.0T.
Now, there is zero chance the engineers at Acura have not considered exactly what we just proposed, so we're left to wonder what the reasoning behind the smaller engine really was. It more than likely comes down to cost, the need for good fuel economy, or a combination of the two. But as enthusiasts, we want the Integra to be the best it can be, and the 1.5-liter turbo simply isn't the best Honda and Acura have to offer.
We'll reserve final judgment until we drive it, but it's safe to say we were looking for a little more under the hood to set the Integra apart from its Honda sibling.