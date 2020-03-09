2021 Honda Civic Type R
What’s new
- Limited Edition features special paint, unique wheels and tires, and lighter weight
- Refreshed styling on front and rear bumpers
- Faux suede-wrapped steering wheel and new shift knob
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Excellent performance from the turbocharged engine
- Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
- Many standard advanced tech and safety features
- Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system
- Overstyled exterior may not be for everyone
What is the Civic?
The Honda Civic is the best-selling car in the U.S. Sold in sedan and hatchback body styles, the Civic has a list of strengths unrivaled in its class. Like other small cars, the Civic is quite affordable, but it also offers a significant amount of value. The quality of materials is excellent for the class, with a minimal use of hard, dreary plastics.
Cabin room is exceptional — four 6-foot-tall occupants will have no problem fitting in the Civic sedan or hatchback. Their luggage will fit, too, since the Civic offers one of the largest cargo areas in the class. The optional turbocharged engine delivers both excellent fuel economy and some of the quickest acceleration times we've clocked for non-performance compacts. The Civic is close to perfection, with a slow, unintuitive infotainment system as its single flaw.
For 2021, which we expect to be this generation Civic's final year before a full redesign in 2022, Honda is making a few changes. It's discontinuing the coupe body style as well as the Si, which was the Civic's midlevel performance trim level. The max-attack 306-horsepower Type R hatchback will still be on offer, however. There will also be a Limited Edition version of the Type R for 2021. It comes with special lightweight wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, retuned suspension and steering, and reduced sound-deadening materials for a weight savings of about 28 pounds.
Few automakers offer performance hatchbacks at the level of the Type R, but there are several worthy alternatives to the Civic in general. The Kia Forte is a comfortable small sedan with an appealing mix of features and a more competitive price. The Mazda 3 is smaller and costs more, but its materials and build quality are similar to what you'll find in a luxury car. You could also check out the Hyundai Veloster, which is a small three-door hatchback that's more fun to drive than most rivals.
Edmunds says
The Honda Civic should be the default choice for shoppers looking at a small car. Its enviable performance, spacious interior and comfortable ride are all hallmarks.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Honda Civic.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Type R 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$37,495
|MPG
|22 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|306 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Honda Civic a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Honda Civic?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Honda Civic:
- Limited Edition features special paint, unique wheels and tires, and lighter weight
- Refreshed styling on front and rear bumpers
- Faux suede-wrapped steering wheel and new shift knob
- Part of the 10th Civic generation introduced for 2016
Is the Honda Civic reliable?
Is the 2021 Honda Civic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Honda Civic?
The least-expensive 2021 Honda Civic is the 2021 Honda Civic Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,495.
Other versions include:
- Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,495
What are the different models of Honda Civic?
More about the 2021 Honda Civic
2021 Honda Civic Type R Overview
The 2021 Honda Civic Type R is offered in the following styles: Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Honda Civic Type R and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Civic Type R.
