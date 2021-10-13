- 2023 Honda Civic Type R spy shots just dropped.
- The Type R is getting a handsome makeover for 2023.
- We get our first good look at the interior and some exterior details.
Honda has already released its own "spy shots" of the new Civic Type R, but that wasn't enough for us hungry enthusiasts. The automaker only gave us two still photos taken of a car clad in red, white and black camo, and that wasn't going to cut it. Thanks to the tireless work of spy photographers, however, we now have a much better look at the 2023 Honda Civic Type R.
The camo will be familiar to anyone who's seen Honda's teasers, but we finally get an up-close look at the massive rear wing (which looks like it's even bigger than the one on the previous car) and the new exhaust setup. Unlike the FK8, the new Type R features its biggest exhaust outlet in the middle, which will hopefully give the car a better vocal range. There are also shots of the diffuser that pokes out from under the back of the car and the air outlets just behind the front fender, which are smaller than the ones found on the FK8.
But that's just on the outside. The interior shots reveal much more. Aside from a man with a pixelated face trying to swat away the camera, we can see that the sporty red bucket seats from the last Type R are making a comeback. So, too, is the teardrop-shaped metal gear-shift knob found on the 2020 and 2021 Type Rs. Like in the last-generation car, the new Type R's interior is shod in suede, with the door cards, steering wheel and center armrest all clad in the soft stuff.
The photos also highlight the new heat extractor on the hood and the air dam underneath the front bumper and give confirmation that the Type R will run on 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
These spy shots reveal a ton about the new Civic Type R, and we can't wait for what few unknowns are left to be disclosed in 2022.