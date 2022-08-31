Wait Over! The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Makes 315 Horsepower

Those numbers represent increases of 9 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque over the previous FK8 Civic Type R. The improvements come courtesy of a reworked intake that increases airflow to the engine, a redesigned turbocharger, and a new active exhaust that reduces back pressure. The 2023 Type R also happens to be the most powerful production Honda that has ever been sold in the U.S. That's mostly because the NSX is badged as an Acura here and not a Honda like it is everywhere else in the world, but we'll let this technicality slide.

The bodywork up front reveals a wider grille and more aggressive intakes than the previous car. The new Type R also features a functional hood vent (not a hood scoop, as in the last Type R), and that vent together with the wider grille opening should ensure the engine stays cool as a cucumber during heavy usage. Keen Type R followers might remember reports of the previous-generation car overheating during autocross events and track days. Hopefully Honda has dialed that out of the new car with a more effective cooling package.

Connected to that engine is what Honda says is an improved six-speed manual transmission. There's a new lightweight flywheel, a revised rev-matching system and a standard helical-style limited-slip differential. Honda also says the gear lever is new and even more rigid than the stick that came before it. Hopefully that means the nasty gear grind that owners experienced on a first-to-second shift has been eradicated too.