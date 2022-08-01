Skip to main content
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor

2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Package Debuts; Order Banks Open in September

Ford adds off-road Tremor package to the most affordable truck in its lineup

  • Ford is adding the off-road-themed Tremor package to the 2023 Maverick lineup.
  • Revised suspension and protective skid plates are among upgrades.
  • 2023 Maverick order banks open up in September.
Today, Ford announced a new off-road-themed Tremor package will be available for the 2023 Ford Maverick, giving the unibody small pickup a bit more trail-tackling cred. The automaker also revealed that order banks for the Maverick — closed since December for the hybrid and January for the gas-only model due to high demand — will open in September. Here's why both announcements are great for Ford fans.

Maverick Tremor package detailed

Ford's Tremor series first launched on the 2014 F-150, positioned as a way for buyers to get the hottest twin-turbo V6 on the midgrade FX level — an affordable sport truck, in other words. When the next Tremor reappeared for the 2021 F-150, it had added off-road elements to the mix — an approach followed by the later Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor variants.

The 2023 Maverick Tremor rounds out Ford's off-road-capable truck lineup and is available on XLT and Lariat models equipped with the 250-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and FX4 package. The all-wheel-drive system features an exclusive twin-clutch rear-drive unit that can divert nearly all rear power to one wheel. You also get a heavy-duty transmission cooler, upgraded shocks and running gear, an extra inch of ground clearance, an additional mode for driving in the snow, and the Trail Control system — a kind of off-road cruise control.

The Maverick Tremor's exterior is also beefed up with a darkened grille, orange tow hooks, and revised headlights and taillights. Functional enhancements include all-terrain tires, protective skid plates and a redesigned front fascia that improves the vehicle's approach angle. Orange accents used liberally throughout the cabin contrast with the otherwise dark color scheme, giving the interior a sporty look as well.

Also on the options list is a Tremor Appearance package, which paints the hood and mirror caps in dark gray and adds black graphics on the hood and lower body.

The Tremor package will be priced from $2,995, with the Tremor Appearance package tacking on an extra $1,495. Both will be available to order when Maverick order banks reopen next month.

Edmunds says

The new Tremor package is tailor-made for fans of Ford's smallest pickup who need a little more off-road capability.

New vehicle highlights