2023 Dodge Durango Gets the SRT Hellcat Treatment Once Again

Dodge is in the midst of its self-proclaimed "Speed Week" and kicked off day one with a fittingly rapid announcement: The 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat is returning. You might not think there's much of a cross-section between folks looking for three rows of seating and those with an affinity for giant supercharged V8s, but try to have an open mind! Watching large objects move with great speed is the goofy kind of fun that Dodge excels at.

Durango SRT Hellcat by the numbers

The Durango SRT Hellcat was offered in 2021 as a one-year only model, though it was so successful that Dodge had to expand the planned production run for that vehicle. In our testing, we found the Durango SRT Hellcat had plenty of going and stopping power, and its all-wheel-drive system made it better at putting down the prodigious power than its rear-wheel-drive Challenger and Charger counterparts.

We expect the same for the 2023 version, which comes with the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 as its predecessor, good for 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Power runs through a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Dodge quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and an NHRA-certified quarter-mile time of 11.5 seconds (we got 3.9 seconds and 12.1 seconds, respectively, in our testing of the 2021 model, with both figures sans rollout), along with a top speed of 180 mph.

Thankfully, the Brembo brakes at all four corners also return to bring things to a stop in a hurry. A launch control system is also standard, accessible via a toggle switch in the cockpit. Using the system is necessary to get all of the Durango SRT Hellcat's power down cleanly.

Other options

The 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat does add a few available option packages that expand the SUV's feature set. A Plus package adds high-performance Laguna leather seats, trailering package, a power sunroof and additional safety features. The Premium package includes all of the Plus features, as well as red seat belts, carbon-fiber interior accents, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There will also be an available Blacktop package that was offered on the 2021 model — it adds gloss black badging and mirror caps, along with 20-inch black wheels.

Dodge has not yet announced pricing for the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat, but the 2021 edition started at $82,490 (including destination charges) and we expect the new one to land in a similar spot.

Edmunds says

Is the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat necessary? Certainly not. Is it fun though? It certainly is. We're not sure how many Durango SRT Hellcat owners will be visiting a drag strip, but if you want a family hauler that doubles as a muscle car there's no judgment here.