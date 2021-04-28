TESTED: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a Seriously Fast SUV

Well, how did it perform?

It should come as no surprise that the Durango SRT Hellcat is one of the quickest SUVs we've ever tested despite tipping our scales at 5,567 pounds, the equivalent of about two Honda Civics. Using launch control to get the best possible start, the Durango Hellcat blasted from zero to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, flying through the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds at 113.1 mph. To use launch control, you press the "Launch" button on the center console, stand on the brake with your left foot, then nail the gas and release the brake. The Hellcat makes so much torque that it will start creeping as soon as you apply the throttle, so you really have to push the brake with all your might to get a good launch.

It's not just quick either. Brembo brakes and 295/45 ZR20 Pirelli P Zero tires at all four corners help stop the Durango from 60 mph in just 111 feet. That's shorter than cars including the Ford Mustang Bullitt, BMW i8 and Jaguar F-Type. Lateral grip on the skidpad was the Durango's weakest area, which is no surprise given just how big and heavy it is. Still, 0.91g is a respectable number.