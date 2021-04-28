TESTED: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a Seriously Fast SUV

- In Edmunds' track testing, the Durango Hellcat proved quicker than much pricier rivals like the Maserati Levante Trofeo and BMW Alpina XB7
- The 5,567-pound SUV did 0-60 in a blistering 3.9 seconds at our test track
- With 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, the Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful factory-built SUV on sale today
Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 has been making its way into seemingly every vehicle in the Dodge/Jeep/Ram family, but the Durango three-row family hauler remained untouched — until now. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is here, and family road trips will never be the same.
In addition to the V8's utterly bonkers power and torque, the Durango Hellcat gets plenty of other upgrades, including more powerful brakes, an upgraded suspension and more aggressive styling. But how would it all come together at the Edmunds test track? We were pretty stoked to find out.