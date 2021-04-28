TESTED: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a Seriously Fast SUV

TESTED: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a Seriously Fast SUV

We're never going to complain about more Hellcat-powered cars

  • In Edmunds' track testing, the Durango Hellcat proved quicker than much pricier rivals like the Maserati Levante Trofeo and BMW Alpina XB7
  • The 5,567-pound SUV did 0-60 in a blistering 3.9 seconds at our test track
  • With 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque, the Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful factory-built SUV on sale today

Dodge's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 has been making its way into seemingly every vehicle in the Dodge/Jeep/Ram family, but the Durango three-row family hauler remained untouched — until now. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is here, and family road trips will never be the same.

In addition to the V8's utterly bonkers power and torque, the Durango Hellcat gets plenty of other upgrades, including more powerful brakes, an upgraded suspension and more aggressive styling. But how would it all come together at the Edmunds test track? We were pretty stoked to find out.

What makes the Durango Hellcat so fast?

The engine is obviously the Durango Hellcat's crown jewel, but there are a few other things SRT engineers changed to improve performance. Along with the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Ram 1500 TRX, the Durango is one of three Hellcat-powered vehicles to use all-wheel drive. That helps the Durango Hellcat put all 710 horsepower to the road better than rear-drive Hellcats such as the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

Power is fed through a slick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, and wheel-mounted paddle shifters are standard. Other upgrades include Brembo brakes and performance tires to improve grip and shorten braking distances. Adjustable drive modes allow the Durango's suspension to be compliant or firm and sporty, depending on driver preference.

Well, how did it perform?

It should come as no surprise that the Durango SRT Hellcat is one of the quickest SUVs we've ever tested despite tipping our scales at 5,567 pounds, the equivalent of about two Honda Civics. Using launch control to get the best possible start, the Durango Hellcat blasted from zero to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, flying through the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds at 113.1 mph. To use launch control, you press the "Launch" button on the center console, stand on the brake with your left foot, then nail the gas and release the brake. The Hellcat makes so much torque that it will start creeping as soon as you apply the throttle, so you really have to push the brake with all your might to get a good launch.

It's not just quick either. Brembo brakes and 295/45 ZR20 Pirelli P Zero tires at all four corners help stop the Durango from 60 mph in just 111 feet. That's shorter than cars including the Ford Mustang Bullitt, BMW i8 and Jaguar F-Type. Lateral grip on the skidpad was the Durango's weakest area, which is no surprise given just how big and heavy it is. Still, 0.91g is a respectable number.

Edmunds says

Emissions and fuel economy standards will eventually spell doom for unfettered beasts like the Durango Hellcat. But until then, why not Hellcat all of the things? It certainly makes for a more interesting three-row family SUV. Check out our Durango page for a full assessment of the Durango lineup for 2021.

Edmunds news

